It's down to the wire on last day of the season in the race for the title. Manchester City are looking to seal their second Premier League Championship in a row with a win at home today against Aston Villa. Pep Guardiola's men go into the final game just a point ahead of rivals Liverpool, who play Wolves at the same time at Anfield. The only thing in their way is a Liverpool legend in the Aston Villa dugout. Could Stevie G finally win a title for his home town team? Read on to find out how to get a Manchester City vs Aston Villa live stream and watch the Premier League online today, no matter where you are in the world.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO