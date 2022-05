A woman has been arrested after a reported scam that netted thousands of dollars. According to Tiverton Police, on May 18, Tiverton Police Officer Jason Kobelecki received a call from a 70-year-old Tiverton resident reporting a possible scam. The resident explained he had received a call from an individual claiming to be the resident’s grandson. The caller stated that he was involved in a serious motor vehicle accident and was arrested. The resident told the caller, who he believed to be his grandson, that he would help.

TIVERTON, RI ・ 12 HOURS AGO