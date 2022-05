Greenville City Council voted 5-2 to build an observation tower in Unity Park, committing both public and private funds to the project. A final vote will be June 13. Called Honor Tower, the structure would create an accessible, unique vantage point in the park, offering visitors an elevated, panoramic view of the downtown skyline and the Blue Ridge Mountains. The name “Honor Tower” pays homage to first responders, including police officers, firefighters and military personnel.

