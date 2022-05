CENTER, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A woman in Colorado said she was attacked by her boyfriend’s ex while she was dropping her kids off at school. “I don’t even know how to describe the situation,” Alyssa Castanuela told 11 News. “Like, I literally was just trying to take my kids to school, and we were saying good morning to a friend, and I almost died.”

CENTER, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO