Stephen A. Smith On How Kevin Durant’s Legacy Will Be Affected If The Warriors Advance To The 2022 NBA Finals: “People Will Remember Him More As Being The Dude Who Left Steph Curry.”

By Aikansh Chaudhary
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Kevin Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets alongside Kyrie Irving, NBA fans suspected that KD had once again created another superteam in the league. He was already playing the role of the villain for a few years after joining the Golden State Warriors. KD's stint with the Nets hasn't...

Gary Payton II Says Steph Curry Was Asking Teammates Questions To Complete His College Assignments During The Season

Steph Curry seems to be getting better and better as the playoffs go on. Curry was again stellar in Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. The Warriors mounted an amazing comeback in the second half after being down 14 points halfway through the game, and Curry sunk some insanely clutch shots to protect the lead once they got it.
Luka Doncic Gets Mad At Stephen Curry And The Warriors For Taunting After Made No-Look Three

The Dallas Mavericks had yet another tough night against the Golden State Warriors. The Mavericks were finally playing in the American Airlines Center at home where they have been 5-1 in the playoffs but came out with a cold start. However, the Mavericks found a way to be competitive before Stephen Curry started shooting the Warriors into a double-digit lead.
John Salley Boldly Claims Stephen Curry Isn't The Greatest Shooter Of All Time: "His Dad Was A Hell Of A Shooter, Larry Bird Was A Hell Of A Shooter."

Steph Curry is widely acknowledged as the best three-point shooter of all time. He crossed Ray Allen during the regular season and has made more threes than any other player in the history of the game. The way his shooting has changed the game over the last few seasons as well means that most people would agree that his legacy in terms of shooting is set in stone.
Stephen Curry On The Vendor Who Tripped Him During The Game: "If You Order A Drink, Just Wait Until Halftime. I Don't Know Why They Needed To Deliver It Right Then. Thankfully I Was Alright."

After struggling for the last two seasons, the Golden State Warriors are once again proving why they are one of the best teams in the league. They are currently facing the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals and have played well right out of the gate. The Dubs have...
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Gives Huge Praise To Steph Curry: "This Is One Of The Great Players Of All Time."

With just two wins to go until the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors are enjoying prosperity once again after years of struggle. While many people have contributed to the Warriors' resurgence, head coach Steve Kerr knows that Steph Curry is the one who is most to thank for their success. In a chat with the media after the Game 2 win, he had a lot to say about the star point guard and his place in the history books:
John Salley Says Michael Jordan Is Not The Greatest Player He Played With: "The Greatest Player I've Ever Played With Is Isiah Thomas."

Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas didn't always dislike each other, and it took some time for the beef between them to grow. Still, the rivalry between the 'Bad Boy' Pistons and Jordan's Chicago Bulls was one of the most heated and borderline toxic rivalries in NBA history. The two came to dislike one another, with Isiah often feeling like he didn't get the credit his elite play warranted and Jordan, in turn, earning the adulation of the entire world for his talents.
Draymond Green Drops Truth Bomb On His Current Condition: "I Am At The Highest As Far As My Mental Capacity That I’ve Ever Been."

With just two wins to go before securing a trip to the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors are back on top of the basketball world, and Draymond Green is leading the charge. With solid performances on both ends of the floor, Green is doing everything he can to bring another title to San Francisco, and this year may be one of his finest yet.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features CNY native Breanna Stewart (photos)

Central New York native Breanna Stewart is adding another feat to her illustrious career. Stewie is one of five WNBA stars featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The magazine released photos Monday showing Stewart in a black swimsuit, along with her Seattle Storm teammate Sue Bird, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, New York Liberty guard DiDi Richards, and recent free agent Te’a Cooper.
Seth Curry Criticizes Referee For Calling Offensive Foul On Andrew Wiggins' Poster Dunk On Luka Doncic: "Mark Davis Really Tried To Steal The Shine On The Dunk Of The Playoffs"

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks game went very poorly for the Mavericks. Not only did they fall to a 3-0 deficit in the Western Conference Finals, but their star player was also the victim of one of the most brutal posters of the 2022 playoffs. Andrew Wiggins has...
Gilbert Arenas Says LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Were A Better Duo Than Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen, Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant: "When You're Talking About Overall, I Would Say LeBron And Dwyane Wade Are In Front Of Pippen And Jordan."

Gilbert Arenas has made a case for LeBron James and Dwyane Wade as the greatest duo in NBA history, placing them above incredible tandems that history during NBA history. The former Washington Wizards star explained why the legendary Miami Heat duo was something else compared to current and old ones.
Stephen Curry Not Dismissing The Dallas Mavericks After Game 3 Win: "We Obviously Know That The Job Is Not Done."

The Golden State Warriors have won a crucial Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks and have virtually booked their place in the NBA Finals. The Mavericks just couldn't compete outside Luka Doncic's scoring heroics and they slumped to the loss. Stephen Curry had a sensational performance with 31 points and 11 assists, with multiple clutch buckets.
Reggie Miller On Why NBA Superstars Don't Want To Play For Knicks: "So If You Win In New York, You Get A Lot Of Pats On The Back. But If You’re Mediocre Or If You’re Losing, That’s A Lot Of Headache For A Superstar."

The New York Knicks remain an iconic NBA franchise, but that doesn't mean they can lure the best talent like other franchises like the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, and even the Miami Heat do. They have had a hard time trying to get a superstar since Carmelo Anthony left the squad a couple of years ago, and that's not likely to change anytime soon.
