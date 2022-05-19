Stephen A. Smith On How Kevin Durant’s Legacy Will Be Affected If The Warriors Advance To The 2022 NBA Finals: “People Will Remember Him More As Being The Dude Who Left Steph Curry.”
When Kevin Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets alongside Kyrie Irving, NBA fans suspected that KD had once again created another superteam in the league. He was already playing the role of the villain for a few years after joining the Golden State Warriors. KD's stint with the Nets hasn't...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 0