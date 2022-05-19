ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prediction and variability mapping of some physicochemical characteristics of calcareous topsoil in an arid region using Vis"“SWNIR and NIR spectroscopy

By Samer Alomar
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSite-specific management of soils needs continuous measurements of soil physicochemical characteristics. In this study, Vis"“NIR spectroscopy with two spectroscopic instruments, including charge-coupled device (CCD) and indium-gallium-arsenide (InGaAs) spectrometers, was adopted to estimate some physicochemical characteristics of a calcareous topsoil in an arid climate. Partial least squares (PLS) as linear and artificial...

#Nir#Soil Science#Soil Fertility#Soil Management#Soil Organic Matter#Swnir#Ccd#Ec
