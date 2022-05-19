Jamie ‘James’ R. Dean, 45, Midway (Kirby)

The Arkansas Activities Association has announced its All-State selections for two sports. Fourteen area athletes made the list in baseball, and 15 are on the softball team. Mountain Home’s Isaac House is among the baseball selections in Class 5A. The Class 2A team includes Ty Tilton of Cotter, Phillip Pasthing of Flippin, Trevor Leisenning of Salem and Rhett Morrison and Trey Wren of Melbourne. The area selections from Class 1A include Landon Luna of Viola, Izard County’s Landon McBride, Cody Paul of Lead Hill, Chase Curtis of Omaha and Jasper’s Trey Franklin and Decker Husky. Cy Madden and Dylan Black of Harrison are on the Class 4A list.
