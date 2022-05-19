ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midway, AR

Jamie ‘James’ R. Dean, 45, Midway (Kirby)

By Staff
KTLO
 6 days ago

Funeral arrangements for 45-year-old James R....

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Jo A. Cimino, 81, Cotter (Conner)

Funeral arrangements for 81-year-old Jo A. Cimino of Cotter are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Jo A. Cimino died Monday in Gassville.
COTTER, AR
KTLO

Ditto wins Funtastic Big Bass Tournament

Brett Ditto was crowned the overall winner of the Funtastic Big Bass Tournament Sunday at Oakland Marina on Bull Shoals Lake. Ditto won the 1:00 weigh-in with a 4.84-pound fish and kept the overall lead for the rest of the day. His total winnings were $1,100. Terry Clark took the...
OAKLAND, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midway, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
City
Kirby, AR
KTLO

Open Memorial Day 8-3!

KTLO, Classic Hits, and The Boot Business of the Day. 1151 East 9th Street (Highway 5 South), Mountain Home. New arrivals weekly! Talk to the garden experts! And check them out on Facebook. Carl Wayne’s has bulk top soil, and mulch. Don’t miss out on the beautiful hanging baskets and...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Fulton County Fair Awards Scholarships

The Fulton County Fair recently awarded four scholarships to graduating seniors who live in Fulton County and have been active in the Fulton County Fair. Scholarship winners were recognized at the school awards programs. Two scholarships were presented to Salem High School graduates Garrett Coffman and Samantha Guiltner. Garrett has...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Baxter County jurors will not meet Wednesday

Baxter County jurors in groups A and B will not need to report for duty on Wednesday. According to Baxter County and Circuit Clerk Canda Reese, jurors will be informed of the next date to report when the information is received.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Ozark Mountain Basketball Camp set for next week

The annual Ozark Mountain Basketball Camp will be held in the Mountain Home School District May 31 through June 2 for girls entering kindergarten through seventh grade for the 2022-2023 school year. The Tiny Tot Camp is for kindergartners and first graders, and it will be held every afternoon from...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Dean
KTLO

16 business licenses issued in Mountain Home in April

The city of Mountain Home issued 16 business licenses in April. – Linda Atkins for Specialized Automotive and Diesel, LLC., an auto repair shop located at 1419 Highway 62 East;. – Earl Goodwin for Zebby’s Snow Cones, a food truck located at 1347 Highway 62 East;. – Steve Brown...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Funtastic Big Bass Tournament is Sunday on Bull Shoals Lake

The 34th-annual Funtastic Big Bass Tournament will be held Sunday at Oakland Marina with several cash prizes to be given away. The tournament will begin at 7 and continue until 4, and anglers can start from any point on Bull Shoals Lake. At each hourly weigh-in, first place will receive $100, second place will get $75, and $50 dollars will go to the third place contestant. The overall Big Bass winner will receive a grand prize of 1,000 dollars. Hourly reports can be heard on Classic Hits 101.7.
OAKLAND, AR
KTLO

29 area athletes named All-State in baseball, softball

The Arkansas Activities Association has announced its All-State selections for two sports. Fourteen area athletes made the list in baseball, and 15 are on the softball team. Mountain Home’s Isaac House is among the baseball selections in Class 5A. The Class 2A team includes Ty Tilton of Cotter, Phillip Pasthing of Flippin, Trevor Leisenning of Salem and Rhett Morrison and Trey Wren of Melbourne. The area selections from Class 1A include Landon Luna of Viola, Izard County’s Landon McBride, Cody Paul of Lead Hill, Chase Curtis of Omaha and Jasper’s Trey Franklin and Decker Husky. Cy Madden and Dylan Black of Harrison are on the Class 4A list.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Gainesville baseball team wins state tournament opener

The Gainesville High School baseball team is one win away from playing in the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s big Memorial Day event in Ozark. The Bulldogs began the Class 2 State Tournament on Monday by doubling up Plato 8-4 in the sectional round. Gainesville improves to 21-6...
GAINESVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO

National Weather Service confirms tornado in Newton County

The National Weather Service in North Little Rock has confirmed a weak tornado touched down in Newton County Saturday afternoon. The tornado has been rated an EF0 with estimated peak wind speed at 75 miles per hour. The tornado was 100 yards wide and was on the ground 0.9 miles...
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Arkansas softball team returns to super regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the second-straight year, No. 4 Arkansas will be hosting a Super Regional at Bogle Park. The Razorbacks defeated No. 24 Oregon, 9-3, in the regional championship at Bogle Park Sunday afternoon to advance to the program’s third Super Regional. Arkansas will host the winner of No. 11 Washington and No. 18 Texas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Man may represent himself in case involving violent domestic altercation

A man convicted of aggravated assault in Marion County in July is now charged with the same crime in Baxter County. Twenty-seven-year-old Matthew Karl Butler, who lists a Fayetteville address, appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court recently. When asked if he had made arrangements for legal representation, Butler said he did not want a public defender. He told the court he wanted to hire a lawyer or represent himself.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KTLO

6th inning outburst muscles Arkansas softball team past Oregon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Linnie Malkin’s heroic three-run home run paved way to a six-run sixth to carry No. 4 Arkansas to a 6-2 win over No. 24 Oregon at Bogle Park Saturday afternoon. The Hogs advance to their second-straight regional championship and will face the winner of No. 24 Oregon and Wichita State at 1 p.m. Sunday.
OREGON STATE
KTLO

MH Parks and Recreation to become governing body for youth soccer

The Mountain Home Parks and Recreation Department has announced a change to one of the local youth sports programs. The North Central Arkansas Foundation has reached an agreement with the city to have Parks and Recreation serve as the governing body of youth soccer. The change will take effect beginning this fall. According to Parks and Recreation, more information will be available at a later time.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Arkansas baseball team gets beat up in season finale at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 7 Arkansas (38-16, 18-12 SEC) was pummeled by Alabama (29-25, 12-17 SEC), 18-5, in the regular-season finale on Saturday afternoon at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. With the setback, Arkansas finishes second in the SEC West behind No. 6 Texas A&M (35-17, 19-11 SEC). It is the first...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy