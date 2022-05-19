Daywatch: Illinois primary election guide, including the key dates, where to vote — and the highest-profile issues

Republican candidate for Illinois governor Richard Irvin, before the Chicago Tribune editorial board, May 17, 2022. Phil Velasquez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good morning, Chicago.

On June 28, Illinois voters will select their party nominees for every statewide office. The highest-profile race on the Republican ballot is nominating the GOP candidate for governor. The winner will face Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who is seeking a second term. Voters also can cast ballots for one U.S. Senate seat, two seats on the Illinois Supreme Court, all 17 of Illinois’ representatives in Congress, every state senator and representative in the General Assembly, and scores of county and judicial offices. These primary elections set the stage for the general election on Nov. 8.

While the primaries are on June 28, you can vote sooner. Thursday marks both the first day mail-in ballots will be sent to voters who requested them and the first day for early voting in some counties. Voters can only pick nominees from one political party. If you voted in any previous primary, you can select the same or a different party ballot in this and any subsequent primary election.

If you have any questions about how to vote, key deadlines or how secure Illinois elections are , we’ve got you covered.

And help us shape our election coverage by letting us know what issues are most important to you by filling out a survey .

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

COVID-19 tracker | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy | Today’s eNewspaper edition

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, who is running for Illinois governor, arrived last year at the scene of an arrest by Aurora police in which his then-girlfriend was accused of hitting a security guard at a marijuana store. The charges against her “would be taken care of,” a police officer overheard him say, according to a police report of the incident obtained by the Aurora Beacon-News and Chicago Tribune. She was charged with an ordinance violation for battery, a minor municipal charge.

While acknowledging he may have said the “charges would be taken care of,” as the report stated, he said in an interview with the Tribune and Beacon-News that he was assuring Ayala-Clarke that she would get an attorney and the matter would be handled in court.

There soon will be a new president of the Chicago Teachers Union — as three contenders battle for the chance to lead one of Chicago’s most influential unions through a new contract, the historic transition to an elected school board and the persistent COVID-19 pandemic.

This race has been particularly rancorous , with two election-related lawsuits set to be decided after the union’s 25,000 members cast votes Friday. Since there is no public polling, one Chicago labor researcher said “it’s anybody’s guess” which of the three slates will win the “heated” contest that has drawn significant attention during a busy election season.

Applications for Cook County’s $42 million direct cash assistance program will open this fall, officials said while outlining new details on the initiative they say they plan to make permanent. Touted as one of the nation’s largest guaranteed income programs, Cook County plans to give $500 monthly payments to 3,250 residents for two years with the help of its federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

Participants of the new program must be adults whose household income is at most 250% of the federal poverty line and who will not participate in other direct cash assistance programs during the 24 months of the county program. Most of the selected applicants, chosen through a lottery, will be suburban residents.

When WGN-Ch. 9 hired Dan Roan as a sports reporter and weekend anchor in December 1983, the station most associated with live local sports in Chicago wasn’t totally committed to it during its nightly newscast.

Roan was on the air by February 1984 and stuck around long enough to report on championship seasons for the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, White Sox, Cubs, Fire and Sky over 38 years at the station. His long run comes to an end May 26, when Roan delivers his final sportscast before heading off to retirement.

He did his job well without calling attention to himself , the Tribune’s Paul Sullivan writes, which was why Roan was so widely respected by his peers in press boxes and newsrooms.

Chicago theater proved a tough business in the winter and spring of 2022. Shows had to cope with lingering COVID-19 outbreaks, nervous and unpredictable audiences, and an overall lack of the stability and certainty so crucial to a business that requires so much investment upfront.

This is our first summer preview since 2019, critic Chris Jones writes, and we’re glad to be back. Here are 10 shows that have us excited and that might tempt you out of the house for an evening or a matinee.