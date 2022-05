OMAHA, Neb. — In the first of "many" operations planned for this summer, the Nebraska State Patrol and Omaha Police Department are teaming up to stop excessive speeding. Between Friday and Saturday nights, the NSP said troopers arrested four drivers who fled from traffic stops in the Omaha metro area. Three of the four incidents involved a motorcycle rider. The NSP said in all cases, the riders exceeded 100 miles per hour while fleeing from law enforcement. NSP and OPD aircraft were able to help track the vehicles.

OMAHA, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO