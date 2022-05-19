Windstorm to blast East Idaho today with gusts of up to 55 mph

A windstorm packing gusts of up to 55 mph has arrived in East Idaho.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for most of East Idaho that took effect Thursday morning and will remain until 9 p.m. Thursday.

"Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," the weather service said. "Unsecured objects may be blown around. Blowing dust will likely reduce visibilities, especially north of Idaho Falls."

The weather service said it's possible that winds of over 55 mph could occur in the Arco desert and along the Interstate 84 corridor in East Idaho depending on the windstorm's severity.

The public is encouraged to secure outdoor objects such as trash cans and lawn furniture so the winds don't turn them into dangerous projectiles.

The wind advisory is in effect for the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Paul, Raft River, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Palisades, Swan Valley, Arco, Roberts, Hamer, Atomic City, Albion, Almo and Malta areas.

Elsewhere in the state, wind advisories are in effect in south central and southwest Idaho and in parts of the central Idaho mountains including the Salmon area. Wind advisories and/or high wind watches have also been issued in Washington state, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada.

