Virginia Beach high school student creates surfboard out of litter

Mallory Haske carries her surfboard, made of reclaimed wood and litter, to the water for the board's maiden voyage at Virginia Beach's North End on Tuesday, May 18, 2022. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Mallory Haske surfs nearly every day in the summer, and it really irks her to see trash in the water or on the beach. So when her English teacher at Salem High School assigned a “passion project,” Haske came up with a creative idea that blended surfing and trash.

She collected litter on the beach and used it to create a surfboard in an effort to raise awareness about ocean pollution.

“It’s pretty sick,” said Haske on Tuesday afternoon, standing on the beach at 86th Street waxing her newly finished trash board. “I really hope it floats.”

Haske, 18, is a busy, college-bound athlete who not only surfs but also plays field hockey and lacrosse. Surfing is one of her favorite sports.

“The feeling of catching a wave is euphoric,” she said. “It’s such a mental release, and you forget that you have chores or homework to do.”

Her teacher Kathleen Trace assigned the project months ago and was surprised to see how Haske’s enthusiasm about it grew throughout the school year.

“Not every student finds her passion, but she did,” Trace said. “I’m super proud of her.”

Over the winter, Haske, who will graduate soon and is heading to Limestone College in South Carolina to play field hockey, collected litter including cigarette butts, bottle caps, fast-food containers and masks along the resort area beach.

She landed a sponsor and raised money from friends to create the board, which cost about $1,000. Haske worked with Nick Halleran of MAR (Make and Ride) Surf Exchange in Virginia Beach on the design. Halleran takes custom orders and helps people build their own surfboards.

Making one out of trash was a first for him. Nearly the entire board is made from recycled material and litter.

“It was definitely a unique challenge,” Halleran said. “It was a whole different animal.”

Haske would come by Halleran’s shop after school to work on it.

Traditional boards have a foam core, but this one is hollow, with chambers filled with the pieces of litter.

First, they created a skeleton using strips of plywood for ribs that run perpendicular to the board’s spine. They attached scraps of discarded foam from a skimboard project to the nose and tail. Then, they laid out a sheet of fiberglass on a table and set the skeleton on top of it. Finally, they wrapped the fiberglass around the skeleton from the bottom up.

The top of the board where Haske stands to surf is reinforced with a sheet of wood leftover from a renovation project.

On Tuesday after school, Haske paddled out and attempted to ride a wave on her new board, but the mostly flat conditions made it difficult. The nose kept going under the water, but Haske stayed upbeat.

“She’s pretty heavy up front, but she’s going to be my best friend,” Haske said after coming out of the water. “She’s made for good waves.”

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com