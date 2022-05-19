ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Putin's Daughter Flew to Germany More Than 50 Times To See Partner—Report

By Jack Dutton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin 's daughter, Katerina Tikhonova , flew between Moscow and Munich more than 50 times between 2017 and 2019 to see her alleged partner Igor Zelensky, one of Russia's most successful ballet dancers, according to a new report.

A joint investigation by iStories, a Russian independent media outlet, and German publication Der Spiegel , broke the news on Thursday, citing four sources saying that Zelensky was Tikhonova's partner.

Zelensky worked in Munich as head of the Bavarian State Ballet. He took the role in 2016 but stepped down in April citing family reasons.

"Leading a ballet troupe requires absolute concentration and efficiency. At present, however, personal, family matters require my full attention and time, which is incompatible with my activities as a ballet director in Munich…Now my family needs my support," he said at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OIcmU_0fjOTgaE00

Serge Dorny, the managing director of the Bavarian State Opera, told pranksters Vovan and Lexus, believing he was talking to the Ukrainian minister of culture, that the cultural institution fired Zelensky because he refused to publicly condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The joint-investigation revealed that three employees of the Security Service of the President of Russia joined Zelensky, Tikhonova and a two-year-old child, who is believed to be their daughter, on at least one of the flights. The flight in question was a charter flight on December 9, 2019, that landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport before its passengers disembarked at the VIP terminal.

Flight records show that Tikhonova flew this route "more than 50 times" in two years, between 2017 and 2019, the publications reported.

They also cited documents from the Security Service of the President and Tikhonova's personal security guard, Alexei Skripchak, that were handed over by a source to iStories.

"In Skripchak's documents there are passports of Putin's daughter, Zelensky and a girl born in 2017. Tikhonova's security guard bought them all tickets," the report said.

The investigation also cited a Der Spiegel source at the Bavarian Ballet, who, when asked about Zelenksy, replied that he was "most likely the partner of Putin's daughter."

Journalists went to Zelensky's Munich address but only found his ex-wife there. Yana Serebriakova, a former ballet dancer, refused to comment. The former couple have three children.

The current whereabouts of Zelensky and Tikhonova are not known. Both publications reached out to them for comment but have not received a response, the report said.

Meanwhile, Putin's oldest daughter, Maria Vorontsova , is believed to have been taking part in Moscow University alumni Telegram chats.

A blog reported that she "does not generally approve of the war, but generally supports the Russian narrative" whereby Moscow is not the aggressor but a victim that is forced to defend itself.

Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24. Subsequent fighting has killed thousands of people, including many civilians, and displaced millions more.

Comments / 15

marza
4d ago

so what. bidens daughter was paid to Drip ties with the family. and hunter biden had oil rigs set up with the ukranians?. You're point?

Reply(1)
4
Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin's 'secret' girlfriend has not been sanctioned yet, this is why

Alina Kabaeva has been rumoured to be Vladimir Putin’s girlfriend since 2008, shortly after he divorced his wife. Despite being rumoured to be close to the Russian President, Kabaeva still hasn’t been sanctioned. But why?. There is no proof of their relationship. Despite the rumours that Alina Kabaeva...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Katerina Tikhonova
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

New footage of Putin bizarrely twisting his foot - which even causes Tajikistan president to stare at the odd movement - adds further weight to rumours about Vladimir's health

New footage of Vladimir Putin bizarrely twisting his foot and seemingly struggling with jerky leg movements has further stoked rumours the Russian President may be experiencing a sharp decline in health. The clip, taken yesterday as Putin met with his counterpart from Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, showed the Russian leader's left...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Personal Security#Russian#Istories#Bavarian#The Bavarian State Opera#Lexus#Ukrainian#The Security Service
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
BBC

Polygamy: Muslim women in India fight 'abhorrent' practice

A 28-year-old Muslim woman's petition to a court, seeking to prevent her husband from taking another wife without her written consent, has put the spotlight on the practice of polygamy among Indian Muslims. Reshma, who uses only one name, also wants the Delhi High Court to order the government to...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Putin unleashes the Terminators: Russia's much-vaunted war vehicles are finally deployed as Ukraine continues to obliterate invading tanks with the help of British missiles

Vladimir Putin has finally deployed his 'Terminator' military vehicles in battle in Ukraine as Kyiv continues to obliterate invading Russian tanks with the help of British missiles. Video shows the much-vaunted armoured vehicles, which are designed to support infantry units fighting in urban areas, in the Donbas region in eastern...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
958K+
Followers
94K+
Post
834M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy