Astronomy

Could People Breathe The Air On Mars?

By Phylindia Gant, Amy J. Williams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s suppose you were an astronaut who just landed on the planet Mars. What would you need to survive?. For starters, here’s a short list: Water, food, shelter – and oxygen. Oxygen is in the air we breathe here on Earth. Plants and some kinds of...

PNG24
4d ago

The reason Mars has no atmosphere is not as the author suggests, it is because Mars has no magnetic field which is generated by a liquid center spinning at a different rate than the crust creating a magnetic field which shields and repels solar wind. Mars once had a magnetic field, but once it was lost due to core inactivity, solar wind eliminated the atmosphere. This is the reason “terraforming” won’t happen.

Shane Foster
4d ago

yes some people can live on Mars. so send the squad & this Administration

Andrea Smith
2d ago

they made this into a movie in the 90s, Total Recall. Quaid and his girl gets sucked out of the building moments before the air generator turns on and you see how that one guys eyes explode out of his head.

