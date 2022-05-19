Fantasy Football PPR Rankings, Auction Values
There is no offseason! Get the updated fantasy football rankings and auction values for the 2022 NFL season.
Before we get to the meat and potatoes of every fantasy analyst, fantasy football rankings, let's recap my offseason coverage thus far!
The 2022 NFL season is still months away and yet that doesn't mean we can't begin forming rankings and opinions. The 2022 NFL Draft established both good and bad landing spots for rookies , as well as veteran post-draft fantasy winners and losers .
I've provided rookie rankings and dynasty rankings . I've covered the fantasy strength of schedules for every position . Plus, the best and worst fantasy schedules for the first four weeks of the season and the fantasy playoffs . My colleagues at SI Fantasy and SI Betting also delivered a 15-round PPR fantasy mock draft .
Now back to those meat and potatoes—my top 200 overall rankings and positional rankings with auction values based on a $200 budget.
Be sure to share your thoughts with me on Twitter: @Michael_Fabiano
Download : Excel or view as web page .
Top 200 overall (PPR)
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Kickers
Team Defenses
More fantasy & NFL coverage:
- Fantasy Sleepers
- Best and Worst Schedules During Fantasy Playoffs
- Best and Worst Schedules During Weeks 1-4
- SI Fantasy's Experts Mock Draft
- MMQB: 10 Best Games of 2022 Schedule
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy . You can follow Michael on Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , and Instagram for all of the late breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!
Comments / 0