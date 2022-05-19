ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy Football PPR Rankings, Auction Values

By Michael Fabiano
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUgfc_0fjOQ0y800

There is no offseason! Get the updated fantasy football rankings and auction values for the 2022 NFL season.

Before we get to the meat and potatoes of every fantasy analyst, fantasy football rankings, let's recap my offseason coverage thus far!

The 2022 NFL season is still months away and yet that doesn't mean we can't begin forming rankings and opinions. The 2022 NFL Draft established both good and bad landing spots for rookies , as well as veteran post-draft fantasy winners and losers .

I've provided rookie rankings and dynasty rankings . I've covered the fantasy strength of schedules for every position . Plus, the best and worst fantasy schedules for the first four weeks of the season and the fantasy playoffs . My colleagues at SI Fantasy and SI Betting also delivered a 15-round PPR fantasy mock draft .

Now back to those meat and potatoes—my top 200 overall rankings and positional rankings with auction values based on a $200 budget.

Be sure to share your thoughts with me on Twitter: @Michael_Fabiano

Download : Excel or view as web page .

Top 200 overall (PPR)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Team Defenses

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy . You can follow Michael on Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , and Instagram for all of the late breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Richard Sherman Names Best Wide Receiver He Ever Faced

Richard Sherman has lined up against the NFL's premier wide receivers throughout his 11-season career. One stands out as perhaps the toughest opponent he's ever encountered. While sharing his jersey collection on The Richard Sherman Podcast, the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback called Calvin Johnson "arguably the best player I've ever played against."
NFL
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Model Releases Its Super Bowl Pick

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals met in the Super Bowl this past season. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its early projections for the 2022 NFL season. Who will play in the Super Bowl?. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Buffalo Bills and...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Has A Challenge For Leonard Fournette

It's been a few years since Leonard Fournette and Jalen Ramsey were teammates on the Jaguars, but it's very apparent they're still on good terms. On Saturday morning, Fournette posted a photo with Ramsey on Twitter. The caption said, "Lost to this dude... now we 2 Super Bowl champions." Ramsey...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Fantasy Sports#Ppr#American Football#Si Fantasy#Mmqb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders HC Ron Rivera talks stopping Dolphins' offense

The Miami Dolphins’ offense was a problem in 2021. They finished the season averaging the eighth-fewest yards per game (307) and 11th-fewest points per game (20.1). A number of factors led to this result, including a lack of talent, poor coaching and inconsistent performances, so general manager Chris Grier and new head coach Mike McDaniel took it upon themselves to improve on that side of the ball.
MIAMI, FL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

70K+
Followers
33K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy