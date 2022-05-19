Fantasy Football PPR Rankings, Auction Values

The Miami Dolphins’ offense was a problem in 2021. They finished the season averaging the eighth-fewest yards per game (307) and 11th-fewest points per game (20.1). A number of factors led to this result, including a lack of talent, poor coaching and inconsistent performances, so general manager Chris Grier and new head coach Mike McDaniel took it upon themselves to improve on that side of the ball.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO