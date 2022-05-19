ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian prepares for Kanye to talk ‘mad s–t’ about her in new song

By Francesca Bacardi
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6q9A_0fjOPexc00

Buckle up, buttercup.

In a preview for next week’s episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian is seen gearing up for a new song to be released by her ex-husband Kanye West.

“‘Kanye’s coming out with a new rap song,” she appears to read from her phone while surrounded by her family. “‘Kim is all in it.'”

When asked what that means by Kendall Jenner, Kim responds, “He’s probably talking mad s–t about me and probably saying whatever.”

She doesn’t specify which one of West’s recent tracks it is — the trailer cuts out before it can be revealed — but it’s likely either “My Life Was Never Eazy” or “City of Gods,” which were released in January and February, respectively.

In “Eazy,” the Yeezy fashion designer went straight for Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson by threatening in his lyrics, “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

“City of Gods,” which was actually released by Fivio Foreign and features West, mentioned Davidson once again but also referenced his failed marriage to the Skims founder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gMwUk_0fjOPexc00
The Skims founder filed for divorce from West last year and has been dating Pete Davidson.
Getty Images for The Met Museum/

“And if I let ’em have my wife / n—-s should thank me / With this Balenciaga and Balenci’ boots and a new blue Yankee,” he rapped.

Despite the sick bars, Kardashian, 41, has continued to date the “Saturday Night Live” star, while West, 44, has moved on with Instagram model Chaney Jones.

Both couples have gotten so serious that Jones recently had his nickname, “Ye,” tattooed on her wrist while Davidson, 28, has multiple inks for the reality star .

