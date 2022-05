SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — A driver lost control of a vehicle Saturday evening and it went through the front of the Dairy Queen in the Putnam County community of Scott Depot. Security video from a business across the street shows at around 7:10 p.m. the driver of a Kia Soul shooting across Scott Lane and ramming through the right-side front of the building. It doesn’t appear that brakes were applied.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO