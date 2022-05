At a signing ceremony Friday, Governor Brian P. Kemp and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung announced that Hyundai Motor Group will open its first fully dedicated electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing facility in the State of Georgia. Hyundai Motor Group (HMG, or "the Group") will invest $5.54 billion in opening a state-of-the-art U.S. smart factory at the Bryan County Megasite. Non-affiliated Hyundai Motor Group suppliers will invest approximately another $1 billion in the project, delivering approximately 8,100 new jobs to Georgia’s coastal region.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO