The State Charter Schools Foundation of Georgia (SCSF), a nonprofit foundation dedicated to supporting high-quality state charter schools in Georgia, presents a juried virtual exhibition of visual art created by 220 students across the state. Students were invited to submit their 2-D art to the SCSF’s first annual Art of Connection – Exhibition of Student Art. State charter school students in grades K-12 were encouraged to express how they stay connected to their community and others. All entries are featured in the virtual art gallery located online at scsfga.org/art, and winners will receive an Amazon gift card and permanent exhibition of their art at the State Charter Schools Foundation office.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO