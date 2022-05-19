Pathways to Success holds 2022 graduation and cord presentation

The first SCAOR Affiliate Sponsored event of 2022, held on Thursday, May 19th at the beautiful Heritage Shores Sugar Beet Market in Bridgeville, Delaware, was a great success. Located at 1 Heritage Shores Circle in Bridgeville, Heritage Shores is a 55+ Active Lifestyle Community. By day, Sugar Beet hosts the Golf Shop of the 18 Hole Championship Golf Course located adjacent to the venue. As the sun sets on the golf course, Sugar Beet transforms into an event venue in the evenings providing a relaxed and rustic setting for any type of special event.
Comments / 0