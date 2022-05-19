Pathways to Success holds 2022 graduation and cord presentation

I want to add my voice to the many others who have recognized Chris Bason's significant achievements during his tenure as executive director of the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays. Under Chris’ leadership, CIB has become a crucial partner in the Clean Water Campaign as it seeks to implement critical legislative measures for appropriate environmental controls to address our chronically polluted inland waterways. Through CIB’s implementation of environmental education programs, Sussex residents now have an enhanced awareness of the critical importance healthy waterways and balanced natural resources have on the health and well-being of flora, fauna and we human inhabitants who have chosen to live here.

