The free-agent market is thinner than before with the signing of Jadeveon Clowney by the Cleveland Browns over the weekend. On Sunday, the National Football League crossed another defensive end off of the list of players available. This time, it was the biggest name left standing as the Cleveland Browns decided to come up with a one-year, $11 million agreement for Clowney to return to FirstEnergy Stadium.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO