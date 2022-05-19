ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Summer House Restaurant & Saloon

Cape Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCulinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Summer House Restaurant and Saloon as a participant for 2022. Summer House Restaurant and Saloon features classic American cuisine...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Fashion and food served up at Harry K Foundation’s garden luncheon

Fashion, food, flowers and philanthropy. Simple things that make life so beautiful. All four blended elegantly together May 12 at the Clubhouse at Baywood for the Harry K Foundation Garden Party Luncheon Fashion Show. About 200 women and a few gentlemen filled the tables for an afternoon of exquisite cuisine, continuous laughter, stunning fashion and melodic music.
OCEAN VIEW, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex Gardeners lead youth workshop at Rehoboth library

The Sussex Gardeners recently led a workshop at the Rehoboth Beach Public Library to help youngsters create flower arrangements for Mothers’ Day gifts. The program began with a librarian reading aloud from a pop-up book on flowers. Garden club members then provided the children with all the materials they needed to design their own floral creations to bring home for Mother’s Day.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

SOLD: Buildable Lot

19743 Norwood Street. Rehoboth Beach. Buildable lot in West Rehoboth. Has public hook-up to water, well, and sewer. Located in a fast developing area. $525,000. Call Crowley Agent, Betsey Parrett, 302-462-5627.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes hires lifeguard captain, beaches will be guarded this summer

Visitors to Lewes Beach will see a familiar site this Memorial Day weekend, but it’s one they were not expecting to see just days ago. Lewes has hired a new lifeguard captain, and the city will now be able to employ lifeguards after members of the community reached out to City Manager Ann Marie Townshend to help. Leading the charge was North Shores Capt. Kent Buckson, the former longtime Rehoboth Beach Patrol captain, whose passion for water safety fueled his need to assist Lewes in finding guards for its beaches.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Cruz Contreras of The Black Lilies at The Room at Cedar Grove/June 2nd

Dinner & a Concert featuring Cruz Contreras, the founder of the hard-touring, award-winning band The Black Lillies, is putting that passion on pause to answer another: that of a solo artist. Contreras, a country/rock-leaning Americana artist who spent the past decade performing in venues large and small across the country,...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

35867 S CANAL ST-BAY CITY-MILLSBORO

Welcome to 35867 South Canal Street, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Come inside this beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath manufactured home located in an ideal spot for all the water lovers! Step right outside and see the canal that leads into the Rehoboth Bay. A great location for boaters, fisherman and beach lovers! Just a short drive to the Delaware and Maryland Beaches. Bay City offers many recreational options including Tennis and basketball Courts, a private beach, boat slips, boat ramp and marina. Not to mention a community playground for the kids! Walk inside this beautiful home to a sunroom that looks directly down the canal and has a water view from 3 sides of the house! Sip your morning coffee on the deck and watch a beautiful sunrise reflecting off of the canal. Walk in the house and see this beautiful open concept with new floors and an updated kitchen. Admire the beautiful hand painted mural of the Rehoboth Bay from the same artist that painted the Kraken mural on Dogfish Head in downtown Rehoboth Beach. Just updated in 2020 the kitchen makes you just want to make a gourmet dinner or snack. This gourmet kitchen has new floors, cabinets, countertops and appliances that even if you don't cook you will feel like you will want to, and the coffee bar will keep you going all day long for all your beach and water activities! And speaking of water activities the yard is a very large sized to bring your boats and jet skis to be stored. The master bedroom is a beautiful space with new floors just replaced in 2022 and equipped with a view of another canal and wetlands from the window! This home also comes with two other bedrooms perfect for kids, guests or other family members. This house gives you the perfect bay living feel, walk in and feel right at home! Schedule your showing today! You won't want to miss this beautiful home!
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Beach day at Cape Henlopen State Park

If this past weekend’s weather is any indication, summer temperatures have finally arrived in the Cape Region. A hot and humid weekend means locals and visitors flock to the beach. In this image taken in the 1960s, the sand-covered main parking lot at Cape Henlopen State Park has plenty of spaces left for beachgoers. Cape Henlopen State Park was established in 1964 after the U.S. Department of Defense declared 543 acres as surplus property. The park now contains nearly 5,200 acres. Fort Miles operated until 1992, including facilities like the large communications array in the top right of the image.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Ranch home in the Lewes community of Oak Crest Farm

Well cared for and maintained ranch home in the Lewes community of Oak Crest Farm. From the moment you walk in, you will get that WOW feeling from all the light shining through. The new vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home makes clean up a breeze. No carpet! Oversized primary bedroom allows room for a separate small work from home station or workout area. The bright guest bedrooms and bathroom are on the opposite side of the home for privacy. Don’t forget to see the custom mural in the guest bedroom! I told you that you would be wowed! Outside is a large, inviting screened porch where you can host summer parties or dream away on the corner hammock. There is an outside deck for grilling and sunning. Bonus outdoor shower made with composite material helps keep this home low maintenance. Drip system set up along the mulch beds. 2 private vegetable gardens! Driveway was recently resealed. Community pool for the days you want to say close to home. 4 very short miles to the Five Points intersection and Route One. Seller is able to move quickly allowing you the ability to get in and enjoy the summer season near the Delaware beaches.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Macramé class at Rehoboth Art League to start June 2

Rehoboth Art League will offer a Macramé Basics and More class from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursdays, June 2, 9 and 16. Macramé is the craft of knotting cords, thread, rope, string and the like into patterns that are essentially geometric. This ancient art was first recorded in the 13th century and has come in and out of popularity throughout the centuries.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Buoys needed at Lewes Beach

The following letter was sent to Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. Firstly, congratulations on your new position. Our community is fortunate to have elected someone who has experience and will transition smoothly as a result. The purpose of this letter is...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Cub Scout Pack 1 assists Lewes in Bloom at learning garden

Lewes Pack 1 Cub Scout Lions recently pitched in to help prepare the Lewes in Bloom Children’s Learning Garden for the season. They planted potatoes, sweet peppers, rosemary and lots of flowers that attract butterflies. Special thanks go to Nancy Phillips for helping Cub Scouts leader Holly Snyder organize...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Private Enclave of 5 parcels of land in Milton

Live, Work and Play in Downtown Milton. Five Parcels of land with endless possibilities. Very high ground with spectacular views of Milton that slopes to the creek on side and back. Land originally had two homes on the property that have been demolished leaving two deeded driveway access points. Potential for 4 or more homes, or estate home with several cottages and outbuilding’s. Located just a few blocks from the heart of the downtown Milton business district. $429,900. Please call Alison Bailey Baycoast Realty (302) 236-0286 for a private tour.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Health screenings at Cape Henlopen Senior Center

Cape Henlopen Senior Center held its 13th annual wellness and information health fair during a May 12 open house from 9 a.m. to noon at its Christian Street location in Rehoboth Beach. Beebe Healthcare offered several screenings and tests, including blood pressure, cholesterol, bone density, body mass index and glucose....
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes residents discuss proposed subdivision code

Development in Lewes can be a polarizing issue, and controversy surrounding new subdivisions has highlighted the universal need for clarity and a desire to almost entirely replace the city’s code regarding subdivisions and land development. Members of the public were given a chance to voice their concerns on a draft crafted by a subcommittee of the planning commission at a public hearing May 10. Definitions and questions about the preservation of history highlighted concerns.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes Light Peeking Through Fog

This past weekend’s stiflingly hot and humid weather included hazy mornings, especially over local waterways. Paul Chaney captured the Delaware Breakwater East End Lighthouse peeking through the fog at Cape Henlopen State Park.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Holy Spirit Anglican to hold Ascension Day service May 26

Holy Spirit Anglican Church will celebrate Ascension Day with a service at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 26. In the Bible’s Acts of the Apostles book, chapter 1, verse 8, says, “After he said this, he was taken up before their very eyes, and a cloud hid him from their sight.” The church celebrates the ascension of Jesus Christ as a necessary prelude to the coming of the Holy Spirit and the birth of the church at Pentecost.
LEWES, DE

