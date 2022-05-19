ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Renderings Reveal Mixed-Use Building at 215-16 Northern Boulevard in Bayside, Queens

By Sebastian Morris
New York YIMBY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew renderings from Caliendo Architects reveal a five-story mixed-use property at 215-16 Northern Boulevard in Bayside, Queens. From West Egg Development, a real estate investment firm founded by local developer Sam Eshaghoff, the...

newyorkyimby.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 3537 Bainbridge Avenue in Norwood, The Bronx

Permits have been filed to expand a two-story structure into a five-story residential building at 3537 Bainbridge Avenue in Norwood, The Bronx. Located between East Gun Hill Road and East 212th Street, the lot is near the Woodlawn subway station, serviced by the 4 train. Isaac Kritzler is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

The Huron Passes the Halfway Mark at 1 Huron Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

Construction has passed the halfway mark on The Huron, a 13-story two-tower residential complex at 1 Huron Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects and developed by Quadrum Global, the buildings will yield 171 units in studio to four-bedroom layouts and will be connected by a shared podium with 30,000 square feet of amenities. Ryan Serhant of SERHANT is marketing the condominiums at the property, which is bound by Huron Street to the south, West Street to the east, Green Street to the north, and the East River directly to the west.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 77 Richardson Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a six-story residential building at 77 Richardson Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Located between Lorimer and Leonard Streets, the lot is within walking distance of the Metropolitan Avenue-Lorimer Street subway station, serviced by the G and L trains. Michael Ricatto is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

310 East 86th Street Rises Past Halfway Point on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

Work has passed the halfway point on 310 East 86th Street, a 21-story residential tower on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by ODA Architecture and developed by IGI-USA, the 145,000-square-foot structure will yield 69 units and an undisclosed amount of commercial space. Hunter Roberts Construction Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located between Second and Third Avenues, directly across from the 86th Street station with access to the Q train.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Real Estate
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Business
City
Bayside, NY
New York YIMBY

69-02 Queens Boulevard Tops Out in Woodside, Queens

Construction has topped out on 69-02 Queens Boulevard, a pair of 12- and 15-story mixed-use buildings on the border of Elmhurst and Woodside, Queens. Designed by Perkins Eastman and developed in partnership with the New York City School Construction Authority and Madison Realty Capital, the 500,000-square-foot complex will yield 478 mixed-income apartments, a public school, and retail and public outdoor space. McNamara Salvia is the structural engineer and Omnibuild is the general contractor for the project, which is located on a plot of land bound by Queens Boulevard to the north, 69th Street to the east, 70th Street to the west and 47th Avenue to the south.
QUEENS, NY
New York YIMBY

15 West 96th Street Tops Out on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

Construction has topped out on 15 West 96th Street, a 22-story residential building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Sackman Enterprises, the 312-foot-tall building will yield 17 residential units. Cavan Builders Corporation is the general contractor for the property, which is located between Central Park West and Amsterdam Avenue.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

The Bellslip Debuts at 1 Bell Slip in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

The Bellslip, a 414-unit mixed-use tower, is the latest residential building to debut at Greenpoint Landing, a 22-acre mega-development in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Developed in partnership by Brookfield Properties and Park Tower Group, the 30-story building is located at 1 Bell Slip along the Greenpoint waterfront and is designed by Handel Architects.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 61-63 Pitt Street on Manhattan’s Lower East Side

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 61-63 Pitt Street, a 12-story residential building on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Designed by Frank J. Quatela Architects and developed by Paul Stallings of 6 Strong Realty LLC, the structure yields 59 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 18 units for residents at 70 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $45,258 to $187,330.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Property#Caliendo Architects
New York YIMBY

Excavation Underway for Journal Square Urby at 571-577 Pavonia Avenue in Jersey City, New Jersey

Excavation has begun at 571-577 Pavonia Avenue, the site of Journal Square Urby, a 25-story residential tower in the Journal Square section of Jersey City. Designed by HLW Architects and Amsterdam-based studio Concrete and developed by Ironstate Development, Panepinto Properties, and Kimmel, the 265-foot-tall structure will yield 317 residential units, a 2,607-square-foot cafe on the ground level, and 1,349 square feet of office space. The property is alternately addressed as 532 Summit Avenue and is located at the corner of Pavonia and Summit Avenues, a short walk from the Journal Square PATH station.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 21 Arden Street in Fort George, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 21 Arden Street, a five-story residential building in Fort George, Manhattan. Built in 1914 and renovated in 2019 by the Restoring Communities Housing Development Fund Corp., the structure yields 16 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three newly renovated units for sale for residents at 90 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $58,000 to $129,690.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

4519 White Plains Road

Doe Fund to Break Ground on Affordable Housing Project at 4519 White Plains Road in Wakefield, The Bronx. Construction is set to break ground this week at 4519 White Plains Road, a new affordable and supportive housing development in the Wakefield section of The Bronx. As the latest project from The Doe Fund and Robert Sanborn Development, the building will provide 98 affordable homes, 20 apartments reserved for tenants 62 and older, and on-site supportive services for 49 formerly homeless individuals.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Doe Fund to Break Ground on Affordable Housing Project at 4519 White Plains Road in Wakefield, The Bronx

Construction is set to break ground this week at 4519 White Plains Road, a new affordable and supportive housing development in the Wakefield section of The Bronx. As the latest project from The Doe Fund and Robert Sanborn Development, the building will provide 98 affordable homes, 20 apartments reserved for tenants 62 and older, and on-site supportive services for 49 formerly homeless individuals.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
New York YIMBY

571-577 Pavonia Avenue

Excavation Underway for Journal Square Urby at 571-577 Pavonia Avenue in Jersey City, New Jersey. Excavation has begun at 571-577 Pavonia Avenue, the site of Journal Square Urby, a 25-story residential tower in the Journal Square section of Jersey City. Designed by HLW Architects and Amsterdam-based studio Concrete and developed by Ironstate Development, Panepinto Properties, and Kimmel, the 265-foot-tall structure will yield 317 residential units, a 2,607-square-foot cafe on the ground level, and 1,349 square feet of office space. The property is alternately addressed as 532 Summit Avenue and is located at the corner of Pavonia and Summit Avenues, a short walk from the Journal Square PATH station.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York YIMBY

Renderings Reveal Lionsgate’s Next Production Studio in Newark, New Jersey

New renderings from Great Point Studios, a film and television studio investment company, are the first to reveal a new production studio in Newark, New Jersey. The production studio will replace Seth Boyden Terrace, a partially abandoned 12-building housing complex formerly operated by the New Jersey Housing Authority located between Weequahic Park and Newark Airport.
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy