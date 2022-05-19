Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Nick Pivetta’s unexpected dominance
By Andrew Mearns
Pinstripe Alley
4 days ago
The Yankees might have only scored three runs last night in Baltimore, but thanks to a workmanlike outing from Gerrit Cole and more dominance from Clay Holmes, it was enough for a 3-2 victory — their ninth in ten games and fourth in a row. They’ve now won nine consecutive series...
Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: Closer Aroldis Chapman had another clunker of an outing during the first game on Sunday’s doubleheader, immediately giving the White Sox the lead after entering a tie game. Boone reported afterwards that Chapman has been dealing with an Achilles injury, which might provide some context for the fact that he’s now given up at least one run in each of his last five appearances. Of course, the wisdom of allowing an injured pitcher to keep trotting out in high leverage positions is questionable. With Chad Green being lost for the season, the reliever corps is looking thinner quickly.
The Yankees have a little cushion room between them and the rest of the American League right now, but more room never hurt. New York did its job on Saturday, defeating the White Sox 7-5 to move themselves to a dominant 29-10, but the others still had to do their part to gain some separation. How did the rest of the league hold up?
The Yankees opened their homestand with yet another victory, taking down the White Sox 7-5. DJ LeMahieu delivered the big blow, knocking out a grand slam in the second inning — the Yankees also finally got a good outing against Dallas Keuchel — and the Yankees held on through a series of bullpen miscues to secure the series opener. Now they’ll have a chance to secure yet another series victory — as well as become the first team to 30 wins — with a win in either game of a doubleheader today.
This was the fifth time the Yankees had played the White Sox in the last nine days, a scheduling quirk that means both teams must know an awful lot about each other. I’m not sure a rivalry will ever really exist between the two clubs, but today was the kind of game that could spark one, as the Yankees won a chippy, confrontational series opener 7-5.
The Yankees announced today that they’ve placed outfielder Joey Gallo and catcher Kyle Higashioka on the COVID-19 injured list. They also transferred catcher Ben Rortvedt to the 60-day IL. Initially, it had been reported that Gallo would be on the bench for game one of today’s doubleheader because he...
Chad Green has been a steady, reliable presence in the Yankees bullpen since 2017. In fact, he hasn’t been on the injured list since his rookie season in 2016, which is long enough ago that he was still considered a starting pitching prospect. Now that manager Aaron Boone has confirmed that Green is indeed heading for Tommy John surgery to address his torn UCL, we have to look ahead at the impact his loss will have for New York.
The Yankees have been the hottest team in baseball for most of the month, but they finally hit a stumbling block this past weekend. They lost a series to the White Sox, breaking a stretch of nine consecutive series won, but that’s hardly reason to jump to panic mode. The team is still sitting pretty with the best record in baseball at the time of writing, a 29-12 mark that gives them a comfortable lead in the AL East, and a slim one in the American League at large.
Yesterday afternoon, the Yankees announced that Chad Green will be undergoing Tommy John surgery, confirming what everyone had feared after the right-hander was removed from Thursday night’s game with right forearm tightness. Not only is this a major blow to the Yankees bullpen, as Green was starting to look pretty sharp, it’s also a sad moment for the franchise and the player. Green has been an integral part of this Yankees window, and between his impending free agency and the 12-18 month timetable for a return from Tommy John surgery, there’s a good chance his time in pinstripes is over.
The Yankees are coming off just their second series loss of the season, having dropped both games in Sunday’s doubleheader with the White Sox. It wasn’t a great weekend for the club, but they’re right back at it tonight, taking on a reasonably hot Orioles team for what feels like the 25th time this season.
The Yankees have played some of their best baseball in a while, and had a five-game advantage over the Tampa Bay Rays before Friday’s games. That doesn’t mean, however, that they don’t have any weaknesses. The Yanks have gotten solid play from most of their starters, but...
The Yankees’ depth is getting pressed in a short period of time, thanks to a recent bout of COVID cases. Third baseman Josh Donaldson is the latest to catch the virus, getting placed on the COVID-19 injured list ahead of today’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. The team had just placed outfielder Joey Gallo and catcher Kyle Higashioka on the COVID IL yesterday as well, meaning that the team is down a man at each section of the field.
Baseball is a dumb, weird little game. The Yankees have lost three games in a row for the first time all season. Gerrit Cole was...weird but not awful? Aaron Judge was brilliant, nobody else hit, and the Yankees dropped the first game of this series to Baltimore 6-4. With Joey...
The Yankees placed Chad Green on the 15-day IL with an elbow strain, two days after Green walked off the mound in Baltimore with pain in his right forearm. The club recalled Ron Marinaccio to take Green’s spot on the active roster for the time being. Manager Aaron Boone...
The big market franchises have many advantages in the world of Major League Baseball, that’s simply a fact and can’t be refuted. However, that hardly guarantees success, and without the right people behind the decision-making process, it can all go south pretty quickly. It goes beyond the megadeals — finding the right complementary pieces to the roster is essential.
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 7-6 at Worcester Red Sox. 1B Greg Bird 3-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R — ca caw. C Max McDowell 1-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, catcher’s interference. C Rob Brantly 0-1, 1 K. LF Ender Inciarte 1-3, 1 R, 1 K.
This past offseason, the Yankees had a glut of free agents to pick from. Surprisingly, the Yankees chose to do practically nothing. Though the Yankees’ internal options have obviously excelled in the early going, it’s still worthwhile to look back at some of the options the Yankees decided to forego, as the season closes in on the quarter mark. In this first installment, I am examining the top five free agent pitchers and how they have fared. On Monday, I will examine the top five free agent position players.
Well, at least it was over in just over three hours. On an afternoon when Jameson Taillon pitched brilliantly, he was out-dueled by the craft and guile of Johnny Cueto. A listless offensive performance by the Bombers bats, a pair of baserunning blunders, and yet another ninth inning meltdown by Aroldis Chapman conspired to hand the Yankees a 3-1 loss.
The 1990 Yankees played some weird games. The most notorious was probably the one against the White Sox in Chicago on July 1st. Yankees starter Andy Hawkins threw eight no-hit innings, only for the team to still lose. A combination of errors and walks doomed the Yankees to a 4-0 loss despite not allowing a hit all game.
Over 162 games a lot can happen. Points of weakness will inevitably arise and cause an impact, while points of strength will be tested. The old adage says that you can’t ever have enough pitching and more to that one of the reasons why any and virtually all attempts at six-man rotation have been shortlived in MLB, is that injuries and other extenuating circumstances tend to force a team’s hand. Look at the Padres this year, for instance.
