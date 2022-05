Memorial Day may be an entire week away, but that hasn’t stopped Musician’s Friend from launching this rather epic Memorial Day guitar sale – and it may have dropped just in time if you’re in the market for a tasty new electric guitar, a reliable acoustic guitar or giggable valve amp. This Musician’s Friend sale sees up to 40% off a massive range of big brand names from Fender to Martin, Epiphone to D’Angelico. And better yet, if you’re dream axe isn’t included in the sale, you can still bag 10% off orders over $99 and 15% off orders over $149 – so you’re guaranteed a deal!

RETAIL ・ 18 HOURS AGO