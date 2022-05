Joan Coleman, 83 of Akron Iowa, passed away Saturday May 21,2022 at the Akron Care Center in Akron, Iowa. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Akron, Iowa. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Akron at a later date. Visitation with the family present will begin at 4:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., all on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

AKRON, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO