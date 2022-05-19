ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland's PKO BP says rates not causing repayment problems yet

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
WARSAW, May 19 (Reuters) - Poland's largest lender PKO BP (PKO.WA) does not expect problems with loan repayments at the current level of interest rates, its deputy head said on Thursday, but he added that there might be problems if rates go higher.

"I am not afraid of the level of interest rates as it stands today," Piotr Mazur told a news conference. "Probably if they keep going up, then some problems will arise."

Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Alan Charlish; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

