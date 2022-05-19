No further police action for UK PM Johnson over lockdown breaches -spokesman

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not received any further fines related to COVID-19 lockdown breaches in his Downing Street office and residence, his spokesman said on Thursday.

“The Met has confirmed that they’re taking no further action with regards to the prime minister,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Alistair Smout)