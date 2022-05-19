ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portugal and Spain detect new cases of monkeypox infection

 4 days ago

LISBON/MADRID, May 19 (Reuters) - Health authorities in Portugal identified nine new cases of the monkeypox viral infection, taking the total to 14, while in Spain authorities on Thursday reported the first seven cases.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox, though milder. Symptoms include fever, headaches and skin rashes.

The outbreaks in Britain, Portugal, Spain and the United States have raised alarm because the viral disease, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in West and Central Africa, and only very occasionally elsewhere.

The nine patients confirmed in Portugal are stable and being closely monitored, Portuguese health authority DGS said late on Wednesday, adding that experts were trying to “identify chains of transmission and potential new cases”.

Most cases in Portugal were reported in and around the capital Lisbon, DGS said.

Spain reported its first seven confirmed cases and 22 possible cases, all in the central region of Madrid, local health authorities said.

“It’s possible we will have more cases in the coming days,” Madrid regional public health chief, Antonio Zapatero, told Onda Cero radio station.

The Portuguese health authority has asked those with “suspicious symptoms”, such as skin rashes or ulcerated lesions, to refrain from direct physical contact with others. (Reporting by Christina Thykjaer in Madrid and Catarina Demony in Portugal, Editing by Emma Pinedo, Inti Landauro and Barbara Lewis)

Reuters

Austria's first suspected monkeypox case reported in Vienna

VIENNA, May 22 (Reuters) - Austria's first suspected case of monkeypox has been reported in Vienna, a 35-year-old man who was taken to hospital overnight, national broadcaster ORF said on Sunday, citing a spokesman for the city's top health official. The patient had symptoms typical of the illness, including a...
Reuters

Norway warns of possible monkeypox infections in Oslo

OSLO, May 21 (Reuters) - Norway has begun searching for possible cases of monkeypox in the capital Oslo, the country's Institute of Public Health (FHI) said on Saturday. "A foreigner who visited Oslo from May 6-10 has, after returning home, been confirmed to have been infected," FHI said. It did not say which country had identified the case.
Fox News

Monekypox virus: What to know

The monkeypox virus is spreading across the world, with reports of cases in the U.K., Spain, Portugal and the U.S. In Massachusetts, a case was found in a man who had recently traveled to Canada. Although it's the only case in America that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
TheConversationAU

One in three people are infected with _Toxoplasma_ parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

Toxoplasma gondii is probably the most successful parasite in the world today. This microscopic creature is capable of infecting any mammal or bird, and people across all continents are infected. Once infected, a person carries Toxoplasma for life. So far, we don't have a drug that can eradicate the parasite from the body. And there is no vaccine approved for use in humans. Across the world, it's estimated 30–50% of people are infected with Toxoplasma – and infections may be increasing in Australia. A survey of studies conducted at blood banks and pregnancy clinics across the country in the 1970s put...
Daily Mail

China is not sneering at us any more: Blockading families in their homes, forcing children to wear hazmat suits, robot dogs patrolling the streets... the new Chinese Covid crackdown is brutal - as life in the despised West is back to normal

The red flatbed trucks began arriving after dawn, men in white hazmat suits unloading sections of green metal caging. Residents peered nervously from windows of tall apartment blocks, as the figures below erected the fencing across the entrances to their skyscrapers, caging them into their homes. This is the Pudong...
