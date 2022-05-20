ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYC to mark Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th birthday, MTA unveils special MetroCard

ABCNY
ABCNY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CgQVX_0fjNgKc400

New York City is preparing to honor the late rapper Christopher Wallace, better known as Biggie Smalls and the Notorious B.I.G., who would have turned 50 on May 21.

The MTA, in partnership with Rhino Entertainment, has announced that MetroCard vending machines at four Brooklyn subway stations will be loaded with limited edition cards honoring the Bedford-Stuyvesant native.

Wallace grew up in Central Brooklyn and released two Grammy-nominated studio records during his career, which was tragically cut short at the age of 24 in a still-unsolved murder.

His debut album, Ready to Die, has reached multi-platinum status, while his follow up, Life After Death, is diamond certified.

Biggie is legendary in New York's rap music industry and is widely considered one of the greatest rappers of all time.

MetroCards featuring a portrait of Notorious B.I.G on the reverse side will be available for purchase starting 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 on a first come, first serve basis.

Cards will solely be available at the vending machines that accept all forms of payment, including credit, debit and cash at the following stations in Central Brooklyn:

--Lafayette Avenue C

--Clinton-Washington Avenue C

--Clinton-Washington Avenue G

--Atlantic Avenue - Barclays Center 2, 3, 4, 5, B, D, N, R, Q

Mayor Eric Adams proclaimed May 21 to be "Christopher 'The Notorious B.I.G.' Wallace Day."

Wallace's son, CJ Wallace, accepted the honor from Mayor Adams Thursday afternoon.

CJ Wallace was 5 months old when his father was killed.

Several events are planned, including:

Friday:

--Empire State Building will host a lighting ceremony to honor the 50th birthday of the Notorious B.I.G. at 4 p.m.

--2nd Annual B.I.G. Dinner Gala in honor of Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th birthday celebration at Gustavino's at 8 p.m.

Saturday:

--Christopher Wallace Birthday Block Party May 21 at 226 St James Place in Bed-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. in front of Christopher Wallace's childhood home.

June 10:

--Lincoln Center will host an orchestral tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. on June 10, featuring music arranged and conducted by Miguel Atwood-Ferguson.

RELATED | Brooklyn mural marks 25 years since rap legend Biggie Smalls' murder

Local leaders, artists, and rappers were on hand for the tribute's reveal on Fulton Street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 10

Catherine Jackson
6d ago

The city really know how to use us to get paid how much of the money will go to his family

Reply(1)
6
Related
Welcome2TheBronx

Iconic Parkchester statues continue to disappear

Four years ago, Sharon Pandolfo-Perez, who runs The Parkchester Project, reached out to Welcome2TheBronx to inform us about something disturbing: The iconic terracotta statues that adorn the 171 buildings spread across 129 acres in one of the most well-known planned communities in not just The Bronx but New York City were disappearing.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

NYC Public Beaches Open for Summer This Saturday — And 4 Boroughs Get a Party First

With Memorial Day weekend fast approaching many are ready to welcome the unofficial start of summer by heading to the beach. New York City runs 14 miles of sand across more than a half-dozen public beaches: Coney Island and Manhattan beaches in Brooklyn; Midland, Cedar Grove, Wolfe's Pond and South beaches on Staten Island; Orchard Beach in the Bronx; and Rockaway Beach in Queens. All of them will officially open this Saturday with lifeguards on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 12.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vnexplorer.net

The Fendi-obsessed, $350k Rolls Royce-driving ex-con pastor who negotiated NYC subway 'killer's' surrender: Dad-of-two served five years in jail before becoming bishop

Lamor Miller-Whitehead is the founder of the Leaders of the Tomorrow International Church in BrooklynHe was once locked up for five years at Sing Sing for multiple counts of identity fraud and grand larcenyIn 2006, he stole the identities of multiple people in Long Island and in Brooklyn, in a $2million scamThe bishop, who was ordained in 2016, registered his ministry as a for-profit business in 2014 - a year after being releasedHe also claims to have founded youth mentorship programs that have been rebuffed by NYPD and the Brooklyn District Attorney's OfficeWhitehead, who has reportedly been seen in a Maserati and a Bentley, also allegedly owes $250,000 in loans The pastor showed up in a $350k Rolls Royce to negotiate the surrender of Andrew Abdullah on TuesdayAbdullah is accused of shooting dead Daniel Enriquez on a platform of a Q train at Canal St Station on Sunday in an apparently unprovoked attack.
BROOKLYN, NY
vnexplorer.net

'You Treat a Dog Better': Workers Spot Skeleton of Woman Through Window

© Andrew Lichtenstein / Contributor/Corbis News 54-year-old Marilyn McMichael lived in the South Jamaica Houses in Queens, New York, a property operated by the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA). Above, a NYCHA building in the Lower East Side neighborhood of New York City. Construction workers made the horrific...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
thesource.com

T’yanna Wallace Celebrates Biggie’s B.I.G. 50 Bringing Juicy Pizza To Brooklyn

The Notorious B.I.G.’s B.I.G. 5Oth Birthday was celebrated this weekend by all. The icon’s daughter T’yanna Wallace brought her own pizza to the party, by hosting a pop-up shop in Brooklyn, bringing the flavors of her once “Juicy Pizza” restaurant in Los Angeles, CA, with co-owner, Tyra Myricks (daughter of Jam Master Jay) to her dad’s borough of Brooklyn, NY. On May 21st, 2022, guests stood on line at Lilly’s Pizza Bar (located Downtown Brooklyn), waiting to grab a slice. The limited menu offered a small 12” personal pan pizza providing 3 flavors off of the original menu, Fried Lobster, Jerk Chicken and Oxtail. As the sounds of Biggie filled the room guests mingled, ate, drank and enjoyed the vibes. T’yanna + Tyra celebrated with fans and other influential guests including her brother C.J., Lil Cease, Protect Yo Heart creator + celebrity artist Uncutt Art, entrepreneur and make up mogul Dollhouse Pretty (Chyna), Love + Hip Hop Socialite Paris Phillips amongst others. With over 200 attendees, the Juicy Pizza pop-up shop was a hit. Keep an eye out, Juicy Pizza may be coming to a city near you. When asked if we’ll be seeing more of Juicy Pizza, co-owner Tyra Myricks answered, “Absolutely.”
BROOKLYN, NY
WETM 18 News

Three Take 5 tickets worth over $18K sold in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Three top-prize winning tickets were sold for Take 5 drawings on May 23. There was one top-prize winning ticket solid for the midday drawing on May 23. The ticket was worth $18,346.50 and was sold at Three Star Convenience located at 610 Central Park Avenue in Scarsdale. There were two winning tickets […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Upper West Side mom of two needs repairs in NYCHA home

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Water streams out of a bathroom electrical outlet in a mom’s Manhattan public housing apartment. It also spills out from the kitchen wall and hits a fuse box installed just this past January, mom of two Tomeka Taylor said. The water also flows onto the stove in her Amsterdam […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Biggie Smalls
Person
Biggie
Thrillist

Ride a Vintage NYC Subway Train to the Beach This Summer

As warm weather officially returns in New York, beach-goers have the chance to take a unique and historic ride to the city's oceanfronts. The New York Transit Museum is bringing back its Nostalgia Trains, a series of rides on vintage subway cars maintained by the museum. There are three chances to catch a ride this summer, with two of the trains headed to Coney Island and Rockaway and the third showing off the now-closed South Ferry station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metrocard#The Notorious B I G#Music Industry#Traffic#Rhino Entertainment#Metrocards
brooklynvegan.com

Fivio Foreign brought out Wyclef Jean & B-Lovee, played Irving Plaza w/ DreamDoll & more (pics)

Brooklyn drill star Fivio Foreign released a new album, B.I.B.L.E., last month, and he's been on tour supporting it all month. He returned to NYC on Sunday night (5/22) for the first of two hometown shows at Irving Plaza. He had the crowd hyped up the whole time, bringing attendees onstage to twerk, doing TikTok dance-offs with a few people, and bringing out fellow NYC drill rapper B-Lovee for "My Everything," and Wyclef Jean for "Ready or Not."
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
12K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy