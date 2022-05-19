ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LCC’s New CTE Building to Open for Classes Beginning Fall Semester

By Russ Baldwin
 6 days ago

(Lamar, Colo.) – The long-awaited and state-of-the-art Career and Technical Education (CTE) Building at Lamar Community College (LCC) will be ready for classes this Fall Semester 2022. The CTE Building...

Ark Valley Conduit on Fast Track

Bill Long and Lee Miller, representing the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, told the Lamar City Council an influx of federal funds has allowed the Arkansas Valley Conduit to move forward on its construction date. The Conduit, first proposed in 1962, has been treading water for half a century or more until the past few years, explained Long. “We now expect to break ground by the end of 2022 or early 2023 on the project which will bring potable water from Pueblo to Lamar and we expect the construction time to be cut in half, with completion expected by 2029 instead of 2035,” he stated this past Monday, May 23rd.
Regional Collaboration Yields 83 New Homes

Southeast Colorado Enterprise Development (SECED), Southern Colorado Economic Development District (SCEDD), 4Points Funding, and Bywater Development LLC are pleased to announce the groundbreaking for High Prairie Homes, a southeast Colorado workforce housing development project, May 25 at 1:30 p.m., Las Animas, Colorado, at Memorial Field (just east of the John Rawlings Museum).
Chilly and Wet Forecast Doesn’t Deter Turnout for 2022 Lamar Days

You can only plan around the weather here in southeast Colorado. That’s what the Lamar Chamber of Commerce, Rod Run organizers, parade entrees and various vendors had to do in light of the forecast for this past Friday and Saturday for Lamar Days, 2022. But, no matter the weather,...
Jarrod J. Thomeczek – October 21, 1980 – May 23, 2022

A come and go celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, Jarrod J. Thomeczek, will be held at a later date at Jarrod’s home. Per Jarrod’s request cremation will take place. Jarrod was born on October 21, 1980 at Lamar, Colorado to Elsie (Vargas) Thomeczek and passed away...
