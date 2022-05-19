LCC’s New CTE Building to Open for Classes Beginning Fall Semester

Bill Long and Lee Miller, representing the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, told the Lamar City Council an influx of federal funds has allowed the Arkansas Valley Conduit to move forward on its construction date. The Conduit, first proposed in 1962, has been treading water for half a century or more until the past few years, explained Long. “We now expect to break ground by the end of 2022 or early 2023 on the project which will bring potable water from Pueblo to Lamar and we expect the construction time to be cut in half, with completion expected by 2029 instead of 2035,” he stated this past Monday, May 23rd.

