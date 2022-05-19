ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How is your carbon footprint?

By Shaun McCann
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It is far from easy to determine whether Nature has proved to man a kind parent or a merciless stepmother". Gaius Plinius Secundus (AD 23/24"“79), called Pliny the Elder was a Roman natural philosopher (Fig.Â 1). There is no doubt that, whether you are a climate change...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Nature.com

Beyond inspiring narratives

The protection and enhancement of biological diversity as an essential driver of sustainable development is in need of transformative change. It's time to make that happen. On 22 May, the international community celebrated Biodiversity Day 2022 and the idea of a shared future for all life on Earth. A recurrent appointment promoted by the Secretariat to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), the event this year intended to build momentum for the post-2020 global biodiversity framework that will be officially adopted at the Fifteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the CBD later this year in Kunming, China. Nature Sustainability joins calls to support biodiversity protection, and continues to highlight research and opinion that contribute knowledge and insights to find solutions for people and nature to coexist harmoniously. As an example, in this issue, an Article by Antonelli and colleagues presents a tool that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence for systematic biodiversity conservation planning. The proposed approach, based on biodiversity monitoring, optimizes a conservation policy that aims to, for example, minimize species loss within the constraints of a limited financial budget. In essence, the method allows the quantification of the trade-off between the costs and benefits of area and biodiversity protection. Using both simulated and empirical data, the authors show how their proposed approach works, and the extent to which it can help meet conservation targets reliably.
Nature.com

Sustainable seas: overdue SDG target could be met this year

Society for Rural Development, Kakinada, India. Society for Rural Development, Kakinada, India. Institute for Enhanced Livelihoods, Montreal, Canada. None of the 21 targets of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set for 2020 was achieved. But, by our calculations, the target to protect 10% of the global ocean area (SDG14, target 5) could become a reality this year.
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
Nature.com

Combined carbon and health taxes outperform single-purpose information or fiscal measures in designing sustainable food policies

The food system is a major source of both environmental and health challenges. Yet, the extent to which policy-induced changes in the patterns of food demand address these challenges remains poorly understood. Using a survey-based, randomized controlled experiment with 5,912 respondents from the United Kingdom, we evaluate the potential effect of carbon and/or health taxes, information and combined tax and information strategies on food purchase patterns and the resulting impact on greenhouse gas emissions and dietary health. Our results show that while information on the carbon and/or health characteristics of food is relevant, the imposition of taxes exerts the most substantial effects on food purchasing decisions. Furthermore, while carbon or health taxes are best at separately targeting emissions or dietary health challenges, respectively, a combined carbon and health tax policy maximizes benefits in terms of both environmental and health outcomes. We show that such a combined policy could contribute to around one third of the reductions in residual emissions required to achieve the United Kingdom's 2050 net-zero commitments, while discouraging the purchase of especially unhealthy snacks, sugary drinks and alcohol and increasing the purchase of fruit and vegetables.
Nature.com

Sustainability for Chile’s mountains — a united approach

José Tomás Ibarra ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-7705-3974 0 ,. Julián Caviedes ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-8698-9504 1 &. Carla Marchant ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-4040-8372 2. Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, Villarrica, Chile. Julián Caviedes. Autonomous University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain. Carla Marchant. Austral University of Chile, Valdivia, Chile. In this International Year of...
Nature.com

Evaluation of different types of face masks to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2: a modeling study

We expanded a published mathematical model of SARS-CoV-2 transmission with complex, age-structured transmission and with laboratory-derived source and wearer protection efficacy estimates for a variety of face masks to estimate their impact on COVID-19 incidence and related mortality in the United States. The model was also improved to allow realistic age-structured transmission with a pre-specified R0 of transmission, and to include more compartments and parameters, e.g. for groups such as detected and undetected asymptomatic infectious cases who mask up at different rates. When masks are used at typically-observed population rates of 80% for those"‰â‰¥"‰65Â years and 60% for those"‰<"‰65Â years, face masks are associated with 69% (cloth) to 78% (medical procedure mask) reductions in cumulative COVID-19 infections and 82% (cloth) to 87% (medical procedure mask) reductions in related deaths over a 6-month timeline in the model, assuming a basic reproductive number of 2.5. If cloth or medical procedure masks' source control and wearer protection efficacies are boosted about 30% each to 84% and 60% by cloth over medical procedure masking, fitters, or braces, the COVID-19 basic reproductive number of 2.5 could be reduced to an effective reproductive number"‰â‰¤"‰1.0, and from 6.0 to 2.3 for a variant of concern similar to delta (B.1.617.2). For variants of concern similar to omicron (B.1.1.529) or the sub-lineage BA.2, modeled reductions in effective reproduction number due to similar high quality, high prevalence mask wearing is more modest (to 3.9 and 5.0 from an R0"‰="‰10.0 and 13.0, respectively). None-the-less, the ratio of incident risk for masked vs. non-masked populations still shows a benefit of wearing masks even with the higher R0 variants.
Nature.com

Advancing equity, one publication at a time

Gender equity has become an important priority for society, including medicine and other health professions. Despite several decades of progress toward gender parity in medical school matriculation, training, and practice, there is a persistent lack of gender equity at senior rank and leadership positions. Dissemination of new ideas, novel curricula,...
Nature.com

Regional genomic surveillance networks needed in global south

Children’s Cancer Hospital 57357 and Cairo University, Cairo, Egypt. Kathmandu Institute of Applied Sciences, Kathmandu, Nepal. Institute of Tropical Medicine Pedro Kouri, Havana, Cuba. Huan Jiang. BGI, Shenzhen, China. Firdausi Qadri. International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Dhaka, Bangladesh. National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani, India. On behalf of...
Nature.com

EU food-system transition requires innovative policy analysis methods

Governing food-system transitions requires innovation in the study of impacts and futures. Current approaches to impact assessment require greater complexity in systems modelling and complementation with alternative mechanisms to overcome limitations in scoping, conceptual assumptions and methodologies. Global food systems are under pressure for reform owing to their detrimental impacts...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Hemodynamic and morphological changes of the central retinal artery in myopic eyes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-11087-x, published online 02 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly given as 'Centre for SHARP Vision, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hung Hom, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Research Centre...
Nature.com

Amazon Indigenous peoples: lawsuit threatens lands

Hernani Fernandes Magalhaes de Oliveira ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-7040-8317 0 ,. Fabio Marcio Alkmin ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-5115-5916 1 ,. Ludmila Rattis ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-6943-3099 2 &. Divino Valerio Silverio ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-1642-9496 3. University of Brasilia, Brasilia, Brazil. Fabio Marcio Alkmin. University of São Paulo, São Paulo Brazil. Ludmila Rattis. Woodwell Climate Research...
Nature.com

Author Correction: MASCDB, a database of images, descriptors and microphysical properties of individual snowflakes in free fall

In this article the grant number 200020_175700/1 relating to Swiss National Science Foundation for Jacopo Grazioli was omitted. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Jacopo Grazioli, Gionata Ghiggi. Environmental Remote Sensing Laboratory, Ã‰cole Polytechnique FÃ©dÃ©rale de Lausanne, Lausanne, Switzerland. Jacopo...
Nature.com

Author Correction: A cattle graph genome incorporating global breed diversity

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28605-0, published online 17 February 2022. The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 12th and 13th authors Dennis Muhanguzi and Wilson Amanyire, who are from the 'School of Biosecurity, Biotechnology and Laboratory Sciences (SBLS), College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Biosecurity, Makerere University, P.O Box 7062, Kampala, Uganda'. Consequently, the final sentence of the Author Contributions incorrectly read 'D.W., P.T., E.A.J.C., C.E., E.T.O., E.R.A., A. Tijjani, K.M., A.F., B.R.F., A.Q., U.C. and P.W. provided samples and expertise for the studies'. This has been replaced with 'D.W., P.T., W.A., D.M., E.A.J.C., C.E., E.T.O., E.R.A., A. Tijjani, K.M., A.F., B.R.F., A.Q., U.C. and P.W. provided samples and expertise for the studies'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
