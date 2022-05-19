Firefighters battle large house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway after a body was found on the walking track of a Jefferson County school on Monday. Dr. Mark Nixon, principal of Minor Community School, said a body was discovered on the school's walking track at dismissal on Monday. Nixon said some students take the route to walk home and were immediately directed to another route when a teacher escort noticed the body.

