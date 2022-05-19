Firefighters battle large house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a heavy police presence in Ensley this morning. Several Birmingham Police are at a scene on Ave F. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Monday evening. Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded to the area of Traction Avenue and Pauline Street around 6:40 p.m. regarding a person being shot. At the scene, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway after a body was found on the walking track of a Jefferson County school on Monday. Dr. Mark Nixon, principal of Minor Community School, said a body was discovered on the school's walking track at dismissal on Monday. Nixon said some students take the route to walk home and were immediately directed to another route when a teacher escort noticed the body.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation continues into a fatal wreck involving a pedestrian on an interstate in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported the incident happened about 8:48 p.m. last night, on Interstate 65 near Green Springs Avenue. The coroner's office stated a woman was walking...
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed following a multiple-dog attack in Cullman County on May 22. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick says 57-year-old Ronda Persall is identified as the victim. Kilpatrick says Persall was attacked by multiple dogs sometime around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. She was pronounced...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is recovering after a shooting Monday in Montgomery. According to Montgomery Police, the shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. Officers and medics were called to the 2000 block of Terminal Road after a report that someone had been shot. At the scene, a man was found with life-threatening injuries.
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Highway 80 in Lowndes County has reopened several hours after a multi-vehicle crash blocked the road, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened around 5 a.m. in the Benton Community, according to ALEA. Additional details surrounding the cause of the crash...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man and a juvenile were injured in a shooting Friday night. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the 2100 block of Kingsbury Drive around 11:30 p.m. regarding a person being shot. At the scene, police found a juvenile victim and an adult male victim.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man who opened fire at a crowded Montgomery neighborhood barbeque in 2016, killing one and injuring others, has been sentenced to prison, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey’s office. Thomas was found guilty of murdering Charles Jones, Jr., of Montgomery, while the...
Montgomery police say the victim in Monday’s shooting near Gibbs Village has died. Police were called to 2000 block of Terminal Road Monday after receiving a report that a person had been shot. Once police arrived, officers made contact with an adult male, who has now been identified as...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Firefighters in Birmingham worked to extinguish a house fire on Warrior Road Thursday morning. According to Birmingham Fire, crews arrived on scene to find the home engulfed in flames. No one was injured in the fire and the cause remains under investigation. Fire crews are still working to put out hot […]
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - K9 Officer Sadie has been with the Montgomery Police Department for eight years, helping to take dangerous drugs off the street. Now, she’s getting some help of her own after being injured on the job. Sadie recently tore an ACL while performing her duties and...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department asked for help from the public to identify a woman it said can help detectives with a robbery investigation. Police said a person was robbed on Saturday, April 30 after leaving the Birmingham Race Course Casino on John Rogers Drive. Police...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say one person was injured after a shooting in the Woodlawn area on May 19, 2022. This happened in the 200 block of 52nd Street North. Police say the person suffered non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody. We will continue to...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Before the game was even over, members of the Birmingham Stallions were already making plans. In a video released online Saturday, quarterback J’Mar Smith and running back Bo Scarbrough can be seen talking about where they were going to go for breakfast the next day, shortly before the Stallions closed out […]
