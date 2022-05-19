ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Park outside: Ford recalls SUVs because engines can catch fire

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9v6x_0fjNa6YP00

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is asking the owners of 350,000 vehicles to take them to dealers for repairs in three recalls, including about 39,000 that should be parked outdoors because the engines can catch fire.

Ford said in U.S. government documents posted Thursday that it doesn’t know what’s causing fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.

But the company said fires can happen even while the engines are off. It’s recommended that the SUVs be parked away from buildings.

LATEST RECALLS

The automaker also is recalling about 310,000 heavy-duty trucks because the driver’s airbag may not inflate in a crash.

Covered are certain 2016 F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks. And Ford is recalling 464 electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs from 2021.

A software problem can cause unintended acceleration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg woman charged after child gets into meth stash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was put in jail Thursday after unintentionally letting a 5-year-old boy get into her bag of meth while she was taking a nap, according to state police. On April 10 around 6:30 p.m., police were sent to Nic’s Grab N’ Go in Frankstown Township for a child that […]
WTAJ

Johnstown mother charged with homicide in death of toddler

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was charged with general criminal homicide following an investigation into the death of 14-month-old Gianna Rice-Lewis in April. On Thursday, charges were filed against Veronica L. Lewis, 38, whose child died in the ER from massive blood loss caused by blunt force trauma abuse. She also faces felony […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Lincoln, MI
Detroit, MI
Cars
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

Harley-Davidson crash leaves one dead in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was killed Thursday in Bedford County after he went down an embankment and was thrown off his motorcycle, according to state police. Chadwick Ewald, 46, of Bedford was driving his 2019 Harley-Davidson Sportster on Quaker Valley Road in East Saint Clair Township at 3:08 p.m. when he failed to […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 250#Ford Trucks#Suv#Salmonella#Vehicles#Ap
WTAJ

Somerset County authorities looking for 4 people wanted on warrants

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County authorities are looking for four people that are wanted on warrants as of May 20. The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following people: Devin Feathers, 25, of the Confluence area- wanted for domestic charges Ryan Engleka, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Ford Escape stolen in Somerset, suspect at large

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Somerset are looking for the person responsible for stealing a man’s grey 2010 Ford Escape off his property. On May 19 around 6 a.m., state police were told an unknown person walked onto the man’s property along Beaver Dam Road in Somerset Township. The unknown person drove […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
WTAJ

Coroner: Man drowns during kayaking accident in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man died in Bedford County Saturday after a kayaking accident caused him to drown. Ronald James McQuait, 59, died at the scene of the accident, according to Bedford County Coroner Rusty Styer. McQuait was boating on the Raystown Branch of the Juniata River at 1:43 p.m. when the incident […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Missing three-year-old found dead in Lake Erie

ERIE, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have reported that following a search for a missing three-year-old boy, the child was found dead in Lake Erie. Just after 5 p.m. on May 21, police were dispatched to Northview Drive in Harborcreek Township for reports of a missing juvenile. Police arrived at the scene along with […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

Geisinger unveils new program to combat staff shortages

DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ)– In order to ease some of the staffing shortages hitting the healthcare industry, Geisinger has announced a new program. The hospital is launching a travel nurse program in order to address the staffing challenges it faces across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. When it first launches, the program will focus on the inpatient […]
DANVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield man steals car, found near Ohio border, police report

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield man is behind bars after he allegedly stole a car and was caught on I-80 near the Ohio border. Dewey Smallwood, 53, faces charges of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and also driving with a suspended license. According to the criminal […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Former Tyrone police sergeant charged

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Tyrone police sergeant has been charged with crimes related to the sexual assault of someone under the age of 16, according to court documents. Former Sergeant Jason Hollis is facing corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, disseminating explicit sexual material of a minor, indecent assault of […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

One dead after crashing into tree in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Kawasaki driver was pronounced dead after reportedly crashing head-on into a tree in Benezette Township over the weekend, state police report. The driver, identified as 65-year-old Douglas Stethem from Indiana, Pa. was found dead at the scene when first responders arrived on Saturday afternoon, May 21 on Losey Road. […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

511PA: 86 miles of Pa. Turnpike reopened after rollover crash

(WTAJ) — The PA Turnpike was temporarily closed between Breezewood and New Stanton with a detour in place Monday morning. UPDATE: According to 511pa.com, the Turnpike has reopened eastbound and westbound after a tractor-trailer rollover happened the morning of May 23. The original story is below. The closure, due to a tractor-trailer rollover between Bedford […]
WTAJ

WTAJ

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy