ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Amazon Prime Video Unveils Tennis Drama ‘Fifteen-Love’ From ‘Line Of Duty’ Producer, Documentary Double & Talks ‘The Boys’ Season Three; Reveals $1.2BN UK Spend

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled a tennis drama from Line of Duty producer World Productions as part of its UK Showcase event, along with two fresh documentaries and casting news, as the streamer reveals £1BN ($1.2BN) spend since 2018.

The news was delivered at a Showcase event this morning with talent and key creative execs for some of Amazon’s biggest shows, which also saw the announcement that Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya will narrate the next edition off football doc All or Nothing , following Arsenal.

The £1BN spend has been made across the last four years on TV drama, entertainment, films and live sport, as Amazon deepens its presence in the nation.

Leading today’s slate is drama Fifteen-Love from Line of Duty producer World Productions.

The show is created by The Innocents writer Hania Elkington and is set in the elite world of tennis, portraying protagonist Justine Pearce as a one-time rising star whose sudden success at 17 took her and her coach Glenn Lapthorn to the quarter-finals of the French Open.

Also unveiled at the event, which looked to much of the streamer’s already-announced upcoming UK content, two true crime documentaries, one titled The Disappearance of Patricia Hall (working title) and the other Three Mothers (working title).

The latter, made by an all-female team, tells of the Wild West early days of the internet, when three women found themselves in an unbelievable series of events that captured the world’s attention.

The Disappearance tells the chilling, real-life story of the disappearance of Patricia Hall from a small town in Yorkshire and the subsequent investigation in which her husband, Keith Hall, appeared to admit to her murder, before questions were raised about the reliability of his “confession.”

Elsewhere, Kaluuya will narrate the latest in popular sports doc installment All or Nothing and another sports doc, Ben Stokes: Phoenix From the Ashes , about the new England cricket captain, was announced and trailer released.

Acclaimed British creator Sam Mendes will appear in this doc.

Speaking at the start of the Showcase, Amazon Studios Europe Boss Georgia Brown said the streamer wants to work with new talent who “aren’t necessarily used to working in the broadcast space,” while always retaining a quality bar.

She added: “I need my audiences in the UK and Europe to be watching something big like Lord of the Rings and then switch over to one of our European shows and feel there’s no difference in quality.”

The Amazon UK slate will “diversify over the next 12 months” to incorporate more thriller, comedy and reality, according to Brown.

The Boys

The morning’s showcase featured appearances from The Boys creator Erik Kripke and cast plus comedians from new backstage comedy show Backstage with Katherine Ryan.

Speaking with season three soon to drop, Kripke said his lauded superhero drama is successful due to it being “unusually grounded.”

“We have such a deep benchmark for talent and such a heavy-hitting cast so it’s fun to write for and see how they can draw emotion. The whole thing is a blast to work on.”

Alongside three comedians who feature in the show, Ryan said her Backstage offering will show the softer side of the UK standup comedy circuit.

“Sometimes we roast each other but it’s a language of love we’re really softening each other’s hardships. To see the juxtaposition between roasting onstage and the love backstage is a great mix because we’re all friends. The dynamic is within our community.”

Other shows under discussion included Louis Theroux’s documentary with YouTuber KSI, Peter Capaldi-starring thriller The Devil’s Hour from Beryl Vertue’s Hartswood Studios, Jez Butterworth’s Mammals and Naomi Alderman’s The Power.

Butterworth said his show was a challenge in that he is used to writing plays and Hollywood movies.

“This is a relationship comedy that doesn’t really discuss relationships, it’s a whodunnit,” he said of the James Corden-starring six-parter.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Blood & Treasure’ Season 2 To Stream Via Paramount+

Click here to read the full article. Ahead of the Season 2 premiere of CBS‘ Blood & Treasure on July 17, it was announced that the series will move exclusively to Paramount+. The first two episodes will drop on premiere night with new episodes dropping weekly on Sunday. It’s unlikely the action-adventure drama will be renewed for a third season. Series star Matt Barr is set to lead the CW’s Walker: Independence which was recently picked up to series. The news was first revealed by TVLine. Blood & Treasure is an action-adventure drama about a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up...
NFL
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Move To Disney Plus Behind Judge Bruno Tonioli’s Decision To Quit UK Show After 18 Years

Click here to read the full article. One of Dancing with the Stars‘ most effervescent judges, Bruno Tonioli, has revealed his decision to quit the UK version of the show after 18 years, saying juggling both shows had become “unsustainable”, following the former’s move to Disney Plus. Tonioli, who has been on the British show Strictly Come Dancing since it began 18 years ago, has not appeared for the last two seasons due to travel restrictions during the Covid epidemic. He travelled back and forth between the UK and US to appear on both Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars...
NFL
Deadline

UK Culture Secretary Called To ‘Correct The Record’ After She Claims Channel 4 Reality TV Show Used Actors To Play Real People From Deprived Communities

Click here to read the full article. The UK Culture Secretary has waded into a fresh battle with British broadcaster Channel 4, accusing producers of a reality TV show of filming actors instead of real people. The Tower Block of Commons show, filmed in 2010, saw members of Parliament “leave behind the splendour of Westminster and their comfortable homes for eight days and nights to live in council tower blocks estates in some of Britain’s most deprived neighbourhoods.” Nadine Dorries, then serving as a MP, appeared in the show herself, sharing a West London flat with sisters Rena and Renisha Spaine. The...
NFL
Deadline

Paramount’s Channel 5 To Revive BBC Cult Hit ‘Challenge Anneka’ After 30 Years; Viaplay English Football; BBC Studios Meta; ‘Last Woman On Earth’ – Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. Paramount’s Channel 5 To Revive BBC Cult Hit ‘Challenge Anneka’ After 30 Years Paramount-owned Channel 5 is reviving BBC format Challenge Anneka after almost 30 years. Led by presenter Anneka Rice, the show involves Rice being dropped at secret locations to meet individuals at the heart of a challenge, which she, along with a team of volunteers and regular Dave the Soundman, then has to help solve. The show was a cult hit for BBC One, running from 1989 to 1995 and revived by ITV for specials in 2006. Channel 5 has rebooted several older...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Ryan
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Louis Theroux
Person
Sam Mendes
Deadline

Royal Couple To Guest Star In UK Soap ‘EastEnders’ To Mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Click here to read the full article. The Prince of Wales and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall will join the cast of long-running TV soap EastEnders for a street party scene, to mark HM The Queen’s 70 years on the throne. The royal couple filmed their cameo roles when they visited the set in north-west London in March, and met members of the cast. The episode will air on British television on June 2, just ahead of the long holiday weekend which will see the UK marking the Platinum Jubilee. The BBC has revealed that the other partygoers will be seen to...
NFL
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Winning American Idol comes with a cash prize and record deal

American Idol season 20 came to a close last night, after Noah Thompson was crowned the 2022 winner. HunterGirl, Leah Marlene and Noah Thompson were the final three contestants, but American Idol fans all over the world were Team Noah. Although being known for winning American Idol is a prize...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#The Boys#Tv Drama#Amazon Prime Video#Get Out#Arsenal#Innocents
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Amazon
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Deadline

Pete Davidson Addresses ‘SNL’ Exit In Emotional Message Prior To Airing Of Season 47 Finale

Click here to read the full article. Pete Davidson has taken to Instagram to reflect on his imminent departure from Saturday Night Live. While Davidson does not have an account on the social media platform, he posted a long and emotional message via the account of Dave Sirus, who writes for the show and also worked on his 2020 film, The King of Staten Island. His words accompany a video of him celebrating wrap of production on his first episode of SNL with fellow comic Jerrod Carmichael. “This video was taken 8 years ago. Jerrod sent it to me last night and it...
NFL
Deadline

Colin Cantwell Dies: ‘Star Wars’ Death Star And Spacecraft Designer Was 90

Click here to read the full article. Colin Cantwell, whose design work on the Star Wars spacecraft thrilled generations of moviegoers, died Saturday at his Colorado home. He was 90 and his death was confirmed by Sierra Dall, his long-time partner. Cantwell’s film credits include special photographic effects for 2001: A Space Odyssey, technical dialogue for Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and computer graphics design for WarGames. His Star Wars design and construction credis include the prototypes for the X-wing, TIE fighter, Star Destroyer, and the Death Star. Born in San Francisco, Cantwell graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with...
NFL
Deadline

‘American Idol’ Crowns Season 20 Winner

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: The following reveals the winner of Season 20 of American Idol. It’s been a long and difficult journey for the American Idol Season 20 competitors but only one can take home top honors. But first, the ABC series took the season out on a high note with a variety of performances from top talent in collaboration with contestants. They included: Flo Rida + Top 10 Contestants – “Good Feeling” Earth, Wind & Fire + Jay Copeland – “Shining Star,” “Let’s Groove,” “September” Medley Deana Carter + Mike Parker – “Strawberry Wine” Ben Platt + Lady K –...
NFL
Deadline

‘Original Sin’: BAFTA-Winning ‘Uprising’ Producer Rogan Productions Forging High-End Doc On South African Killer Gerhard Jansen Van Vuuren With Electric Shadow Company

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: BAFTA-winning Uprising producer Rogan Productions and Electric Shadow Company are forging Original Sin, a documentary miniseries exploring calculated South African murderer Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren and his trial. After violently murdering his girlfriend Andrea Venter, when she was 25, in front of witnesses and CCTV cameras, and escaping prison twice, van Vuuren evaded the authorities across two continents for years, assumed three different identities and started families with several different women, before he was caught in 2020. His trial was filmed as part of the doc and sentencing is due next month, while producers gained access...
NFL
Deadline

Kapital Entertainment, SK Global, Jeff Sagansky & Florence Sloan Launch Global Content Company Jaya Entertainment

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Crazy Rich Asians producer SK Global, Jeff Sagansky and Florence Sloan have teamed to launch Jaya Entertainment, a content company focused on developing, producing and financing premium international series. Top TV producer Kaplan, prominent media investor Sagansky, Sloan and SK Global (via Ivanhoe Pictures) previously partnered in a Mumbai-based venture that produces the hit Hindi-language Netflix series Delhi Crime, which won the International Emmy for Best Drama Series and returns for a second season on the streamer later this year. Kilian Kerwin, formerly EVP International Production at SK Global,...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

84K+
Followers
29K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy