DART shooting suspect indicted for Felony Murder

A shooting on a DART train in March has led to a murder indictment.

Around 6:20 the morning of March 18th, in the middle or rush hour. both 53-year old James Ravenell and 47-year old Lawrence Bell were passengers on a southbound Redline DART train.

Reports say an argument broke out between the two men just as the train was pulling into the CityLine/Bush Turnpike station in Richardson.

Ravenell was shot and police say Bell bolted into a nearby wooded area. It took several weeks for police to identify Bell, but he was arrested April first. No motive for the shooting has ever been disclosed.

Now a Collin County grand jury has indicted Bell for felony murder. Bell is being held on a $750,00 bond in the Collin County jail.

