Dallas police want to identify people in surveillance video for possible murder case

Dallas Police have released surveillance video in connection with their investigation of the death of 25-year-old Du'Vonta Lampkin. He was shot and killed May 5th at an apartment building in downtown Dallas - near Dallas city hall.

Lampkin was originally from Houston and had played football for the University of Oklahoma.

Police say he had been staying at the apartment on Ervay Street while waiting to move into a new apartment. They have released surveillance video of people in that building they would like to question. They're describing those individuals as persons of interest.

One video segment shows two men in the hallway of the building near the elevator. Another video clip shows an individual wearing a backpack leaving the building.

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information about the people in the video to contact Homicide Detective Josue Rodriguez, #10284, at 214-671-3994 or by email at josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com . Please reference case #079583-2022. People can also call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 214-373-TIPS (8477).

