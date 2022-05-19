ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas police want to identify people in surveillance video for possible murder case

By Steven Pickering
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PprDn_0fjNZVBC00

Dallas Police have released surveillance video in connection with their investigation of the death of 25-year-old Du'Vonta Lampkin. He was shot and killed May 5th at an apartment building in downtown Dallas - near Dallas city hall.

Lampkin was originally from Houston and had played football for the University of Oklahoma.

Police say he had been staying at the apartment on Ervay Street while waiting to move into a new apartment. They have released surveillance video of people in that building they would like to question. They're describing those individuals as persons of interest.

One video segment shows two men in the hallway of the building near the elevator. Another video clip shows an individual wearing a backpack leaving the building.

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information about the people in the video to contact Homicide Detective Josue Rodriguez, #10284, at 214-671-3994 or by email at josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com . Please reference case #079583-2022. People can also call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 214-373-TIPS (8477).

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

Related
fox4news.com

19-year-old killed in shooting at Dallas graduation party

DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for the person who shot and killed a 19-year at an outdoor event this weekend. Uriel Alberto Enriquez died early Saturday morning. He was shot in the parking lot of the Salcedo Ranch, an outdoor venue near Interstate 20 and South Saint Augustine Drive, in southeast Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Shooter left 1 dead, 2 injured on Jerome Street in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are asking for help identifying and locating the person/persons who shot and killed one person and injured two others on May 22.Initially, police received calls saying that several people had been shot in the 3200 block of Jerome Street. When officers got the the scene they found Devante Ivory, a 26-year-old man, lying on the sidewalk dead, he had been shot 'multiple' times.Another man and a woman at the location were also shot and were taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The names of the pair have not been released.Police say they don't know the motive or circumstances surrounding the shootings and are asking for help from the public.Investigators are asking that anyone who knows the identity of the shooter/shooters or who has information about the incident, that happened around 4:10 p.m., to contact Detective Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or send him an email.Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Man found dead on sidewalk after triple shooting, Dallas police say

DALLAS — Police are looking for any suspects behind a deadly triple shooting in the Owenwood neighborhood of Dallas on Sunday afternoon. The police department said they got a call shortly after 4 p.m. about a shooting in the 3200 block of Jerome Street by Dolphin Road, east of Fair Park. When officers got there, they found a victim who had died on the sidewalk.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Teen Missing for a Month Found in Arlington: Police

A critically missing teen last seen in downtown Dallas was found Saturday according to the Dallas Police Department. Police tweeted Saturday that a 15-year-old Dallas girl missing since walking in the 1800 block of Commerce Street on April 27 had been located, police are still investigating the case. Dallas police...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Du'vonta Lampkin
CBS DFW

Man found shot dead in Dallas homeless encampment, police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are investigating after a man was found shot dead at a homeless encampment Sunday afternoon.At approximately 3:03 p.m. May 22, police responded to a welfare check of a person at 2600 Dawson St. When officers arrived, they found an unknown black male unresponsive with a gunshot wound.The victim -- who has not been identified at this time -- was pronounced dead at the scene.The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rawleigh Williams at 214-384-9824 or r.williams@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

19-Year-Old Shot, Killed at Outdoor Event in Southeast Dallas

A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting Saturday night at an outdoor event in Southeast Dallas. Police are asking the public for information and a mother is grieving her son. Emma Campos watched her son, Uriel Alberto Enriquez, walk out the door Saturday night not knowing it would be the last time.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Murder#Downtown Dallas#Dallas City Hall#Violent Crime#Homicide
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Shoved, Lost Consciousness in Fort Worth Police Custody Shares Story

A Fort Worth man who was shoved to the ground by a police officer and lost consciousness while in custody is sharing his story. Late last Friday, Fort Worth police announced they fired Officer Mitchell Miller after reviewing an incident captured by their surveillance cameras showing him shove a person being escorted after being arrested for public intoxication in late January.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox4news.com

Dallas County wrong-way crash leaves 4 dead including 2 children

DALLAS - A wrong-way crash in Dallas County ended with two drivers being killed, along with two children who were passengers. The crash happened in Wilmer in southern Dallas County. Two other children are in the hospital recovering. One of the drivers killed was a teacher and coach at Palestine...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

Fire Truck Stolen, Recovered

Balch Springs (WBASP/KLIF) – A Plano Fire Department truck that was stolen from a maintenance facility in Balch Springs Saturday afternoon was recovered later that same day in Dallas. The truck is brand new, and was getting some finishing touches at a service center in Balch Springs when an unidentified person climbed into it, and drove it away. It was stopped by Dallas Police about two hours later in downtown Dallas. The driver of the truck was taken into custody. That truck is valued somewhere between $700,000 and $800,000 depending on how it’s equipped.
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy