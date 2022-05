Whenever you’re ready to be the kind of person who eats oysters and caviar while lounging on a shady patio along State Street, get yourself to this location of Malibu-based Broad Street Oyster Co. It’s one of the best, non-pretentious seafood spots in town, and it feels like it was decorated by thrift-store-raiding, hard-partying pirates . They’ve got everything from fried fish sandwiches and fresh oysters to Santa Barbara uni and one of the best lobster rolls on the West Coast (get it hot and buttered). There’s a cocktail bar up front and plenty of big booths in the back, and the whole operation stays open till 12:30am.

