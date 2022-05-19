ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

Georgetown Man Charged With Manslaughter in Woman's Shooting Death

By Kye Parsons
WBOC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGEORGETOWN, Del.- A 26-year-old Georgetown man is facing manslaughter and related charges after authorities say he shot and killed a woman while showing her his shotgun. Delaware State Police said that shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, troopers responded to the 22000 block of...

www.wboc.com

