An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at the Ventura County main jail in Ventura. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says that shortly before 1 PM Wednesday, deputies at the Pretrial Detention Facility in Ventura contacted 43-year-old Seth Dees of Camarillo who appeared to be suffering from a medical emergency inside his cell.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO