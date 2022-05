The Edmonton Oilers once again relied on their explosive offense to propel them to a win over the Calgary Flames, and this time it was Evander Kane who led the way. Kane recorded a natural hat trick in the the Oilers' four-goal second period as the Oilers went on to win 4-1 to take a 2-1 series lead. It was the 30-year-old's second hat trick of the 2022 playoffs.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO