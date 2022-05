RING FOUND — On Easter Sunday, Holland Patent resident Michael Parker was metal detecting near where the school field hockey team practices and plays. One of his finds was a 2002 girl’s class ring. After cleaning it off Parker found a name inside the 14K ring, Lauren Davidson, a senior at Holland Patent High School 20 years ago. Parker connected with the now Lauren Stalnaker, who lives in Fort Drum with her husband, on Facebook. Parker’s metal detecting club, the EARTH Metal Detecting Club of CNY had club hunt at Snow Ridge on May 1 where the exchange of the ring was made. The next club meeting is at 7 p.m. on June 1 at the Whitestown Veterans Club, 174 Whitesboro St.

