Huntington, WV

Crash snarls morning traffic

By WSAZ News Staff
WSAZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash has snarled morning traffic in Huntington....

www.wsaz.com

Metro News

Motorcycle rider killed in weekend wreck identified

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have released the name of a Kanawha County man killed Saturday in a crash on Washington Street East. According to Charleston police, Jeffery Allen Harris, 45, of South Charleston, was killed in the crash. The crash happened about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man killed during motorcycle crash identified

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Police have released the name of a man killed Saturday during an accident in Charleston. According to the Charleston Police Department, Jeffrey Alan Harris, 46, of South Charleston was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Police say the crash happened around 2:00 a.m....
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Fatal accident Saturday morning in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Police say a man on a motorcycle was killed in an early morning collision in the city. The bike collided with a passenger car about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Washington Street East in Charleston. Police have not released the name of...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

One person killed in early morning crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died following a crash Saturday morning in Charleston, according to police. Charleston Police said a car and a motorcycle crashed in the eastbound lane of the 1500 block of Washington Street East around 2:00 a.m. The driver of the motorcycle died at the...
CHARLESTON, WV
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Traffic
WOWK 13 News

Two-vehicle crash in Nitro sends one to the hospital

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 6th Street and 1st Avenue in Nitro sent one person to the hospital. Metro 911 officials say this happened at around 1:15 p.m. They say there were no road closures. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time. The Nitro Police Department, […]
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

Fire destroys Jefferson home

JEFFERSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, fire departments were dispatched a house fire on MacCorkle Ave behind the Mitsubishi dealership. Jefferson Fire arrived on scene to find a single story house engulfed in flames. Crews were able to quickly control the fire but stayed on scene...
JEFFERSON, WV
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Investigate Shots Fired in City

CHILLICOTHE – Gunfire rang out in the early morning of 5/19/22 last week, and now the local police department has a video they are reviewing. According to the Chillicothe Police department, Officer responded to 143 N Rose St. Reference to shots fired in the alley. When they arrived they did not find anyone around the location but were able to find some security video. According to the report in the video, Officer observes a white Volkswagen four-door car park at the rear of 152 N Brownell St. Two females and two males are seen getting into and out of the car in question. A short time later the two males walk N/W out of camera view and are seen running back with the sounds of several gun shots being fired at or from the subjects.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Man accused of leading police on multi-state pursuit faces felonies

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- We are learning new information about a man accused of leading police on a two-state chase. Court documents show Lovus Austin Brewer, 20, is facing charges in connection with the pursuit which involved a stolen car. Police say it all started when a couple reported their...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington Tri-State Airport hosts ‘plane crash training’ event

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Community members and officials met at the Huntington Tri-State Airport for a skills training event imitating the scene of a plane crash. “There’s a history here at the airport, and about every three years we do a drill so that we can refresh the old people and train the new people,” […]
WSAZ

Man sustains burns in house fire

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ravenswood firefighters responded to a call of a house fire around 2:30 p.m. at the corner of Race and Mulberry St. Fire Chief Kevin McClain said a man escaped the fire although he was taken to the hospital for burns and he is being transferred to the Pittsburg Burn Center.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WSAZ

Mother overdoses with two small children inside the apartment

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A mother is facing child neglect charges after being found unresponsive inside an apartment with two small children inside, according to police. After finding her unresponsive in the living room of an apartment along Maple Street, EMS and fire crews determined Sydney McCracken, 22,...
DUNBAR, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man flees on foot from Wellston police

WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) — On Saturday night, Wellston police officers stopped a car at North Pennsylvania Avenue and Lake Alma Rd. As officers were checking IDs, one suspect fled into the surrounding woods. Two WPD officers gave chase and apprehended the suspect within minutes. Police identified the suspect as Joshua Coleman. Officers located a syringe […]
WELLSTON, OH
WSAZ

Man arrested after crashing into Dairy Queen

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car crashed into the Scott Depot Dairy Queen Saturday evening just after 7 p.m. According to state police, the driver, Casey Oxley intentionally drove his car into the restaurant, but they say they do not have a motive as to why he did it.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Mom overdoses with kids at home

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was arrested Saturday night after she was found lying in her living room, unresponsive in what’s a suspected drug overdose. According to a criminal complaint, Sydney McCracken overdosed in her apartment with two small children there. Her neighbor Coy Gainer said he saw...
DUNBAR, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested after two-state pursuit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is in custody Friday night after a pursuit involving a stolen car that went through two states before ending along Hal Greer Boulevard near Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington Police say. Officers say the man stole a car from a church parking lot in the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

7 arrested for obstructing traffic in Charleston during protest

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Around two dozen protesters wanted their voices heard Monday afternoon, calling on West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin to end the filibuster. They say want this piece of legislation to end so the majority can pass laws to deal with current issues like climate change and abortion rights, among others. Protesters are […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Plane crashes at Airport in Beaver; minor injury reported

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– A small plane crashed at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport on Saturday, May 21, 2022. According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the call came in around 11:20 am. Beaver Volunteer Fire Department and Jan Care Ambulance responded. According to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, one person was involved in the crash. They were […]
BEAVER, WV
WSAZ

Little girl gets special homecoming after nearly drowning

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - A family swimming pool nearly became the setting of a tragedy. “It is so scary how quickly things can just go wrong,” Heather Frazier, a mother of three, said. Frazier says the evening of May 10, she and her husband had been outside at different...
LOUISA, KY

