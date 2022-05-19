ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, IL

Park outside: Ford recalls SUVs because engines can catch fire

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pc5Wb_0fjNUdyF00

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is asking the owners of 350,000 vehicles to take them to dealers for repairs in three recalls, including about 39,000 that should be parked outdoors because the engines can catch fire.

Ford said in U.S. government documents posted Thursday that it doesn’t know what’s causing fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.

But the company said fires can happen even while the engines are off. It’s recommending that the SUVs be parked away from buildings.

Ford recalls thousands of SUVs that can roll away while parked

The automaker also is recalling about 310,000 heavy-duty trucks because the driver’s air bag may not inflate in a crash.

Covered are certain 2016 F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks. And Ford is recalling 464 electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs from 2021.

A software problem can cause unintended acceleration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Cars
City
Detroit, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Massive fire at closed Illinois resort

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WTVO) — Flames and huge plumes of smoke filled the sky around a shuttered St. Charles resort on Saturday, and the fire was still smoldering on Sunday. The blaze at Pheasant Run Resort started around 4:40 p.m. Saturday. Crews said that the fire caused extensive damage to multiple buildings on the 18-acre […]
SAINT CHARLES, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 250#Ford Trucks#Suv#Vehicles#Ap
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police stop stolen car, arrest driver

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Anthony Maldanado, 20, was arrested in a stolen car on Saturday. According to police, officers spotted the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, in the area of Kilburn and School Streets around 4:55 p.m. When they tried to pull the driver over, Maldanado got out and ran, police […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

South Beloit woman arrested for selling narcotics

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A South Beloit woman has been arrested for distributing narcotics. The South Beloit Police Department began an investigation into illegal drug sales happening in the 600 block of Lathrop Ter back in February, according to the department. An investigation resulted in Ashlyn Jamerson, 34, being named the suspect. Officers executed […]
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy