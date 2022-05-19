Here's Where Battle On The Beach Is Filmed

Collaborating to make real estate properties more appealing and lucrative is not only big business for vendors in the industry, but the process is also a fan favorite for certain reality television show lovers. To these points, the HGTV renovation series "Battle on the Beach" will return on the air on June 5, 2022, at 9 PM EST, as Heavy reported. Likewise, fans can enjoy the home renovation show on the Discovery+ streaming service. And while many fans are anticipating the timely return of this home improvement competition show, others are probably wondering where it's filmed.

For background context, this home renovation competition, which includes three teams of burgeoning designers, came to television screens mid-pandemic on July 11, 2021, according to HGTV . As the show's name, "Battle on the Beach'' suggests, it's a summer-centered program set in a beachy environment in the city of Gulf Shores, Alabama. The show also features a trifecta of 1,500 square feet properties.

View Of Gulf Shores, Alabama

The weekly TV series follows various teams as they perform home renovation challenges. In the end, the team that contributes the highest level of economic value to the properties will secure a $50,000 cash prize, which is committed to their next home renovation project. As HGTV reported, the show includes hosts Alison Victoria, Taniya Nayak, Mina Starsiak-Hawk, Ty Pennington, and Mike Holmes. In the "Battle on the Beach" world, the co-hosts are considered home design mentors, and heavy emphasis is placed on aspects of visual distinction for the highlighted homes . Another critical factor element of the show is whether the renovations increase the home's resale value.

According to Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism , the TV show's location is known for white sands and 32 miles of pristine beaches. The city is also valued for its attractions, including championship golf, water sports, and amusement parks. But Season 2 of "Battle on the Beach," as Heavy reported, will switch scenes a bit, taking place in Surfside Beach, Texas.

