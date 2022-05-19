ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Faribault Police Department adds e-bikes to its fleet

By By TOM NELSON Guest Contributor
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bfIzf_0fjNTQPT00

The Faribault Police Department is joining the e-bike movement this summer with the addition of motor-assisted bicycles.

The two Giant Talon E+ bikes will join the department’s bicycle patrol unit, which is led by Patrol Sergeant Brandon Gliem. The unit has seven trained officers in and plans to train in another six officers by the end of this summer.

The new e-bikes, which were purchased locally from Faribault’s Mill Town Cycles, will provide a variety of benefits to the department, Gliem says. They can cover more ground throughout the city, provide coverage on the city’s trails and parks where patrol vehicles would not normally have access, assist in community relations and offer help keep officers physically fit.

“These are hybrid bikes. You have to pedal them to make them go,” Gliem said. “The way these work, you are the engine but the motor that is inside there assists you in pedaling.”

According to Mill Town Bikes owner Todd Trembley, said the e-bikes the officers are now using can go up to 20 mph. They have five ranges, from economy up to turbo, and depending on the terrain, weather conditions and the range setting the distance on a single charge can go from 35 miles to 93 miles.

“That was a huge benefit for us, because the city covers about 16 square miles, so it is a big town,” Gliem said. “To get from one end to another is a long haul and in order to get our bike patrol from one end to the other, we wanted to have the opportunity to go a little faster, so that’s what they offer.”

Bicycles also make officers more approachable,” Gliem said.

“The primary goal of our bike patrol is to connect with the citizens of the town — face-to-face and to get to know people on the street,” he said. “People have found that police officers are much more approachable on bikes. People tend to want to come up to you and ask you questions.”

The Faribault Police Department bike patrol has seen a resurgence in recent years, Gliem said.

“The Bike Patrol started in the 1990s as a way to increase community policing and it has been successful for a long time,” he said. “We get a huge positive reception from people. The kids flock to see you and with adults. We’ve never had a negative interaction when you are out on the trail on your bike. They are glad to see you out there.”

The e-bikes and the other bikes in the FPD bicycle patrol focus their use on the city’s many bike trails and parks. The patrol also makes appearances at the city’s special events during the warmer months such as car cruises, parades, festivals, softball tournaments and nice summer days when the parks are crowded.

Gliem said that the department does get calls on occasion to check out issues on the trails or in off-road locations for things like vandalism, people stashing stolen goods, illegal camping or partying.

“It is important for us to have that option because we do get calls out there,” Gliem said. “We want the trails safe and clean.”

The new e-bikes are mountain bikes and have the ability to handle rough terrain, while the department’s older non-motorized bikes are road bikes.

“These are e-mountain bikes, so they offer the ability to go off road,” Gliem said.

Officers on the bike patrol wear shorts, a department polo shirt and tennis shoes as opposed to their usual uniform. The bike patrol members also wear gloves and a helmet for protection while riding.

“Our bike patrol uniform is a little bit lighter and not quite as bulky,” Gliem said. “It gives the officers the opportunity to not have stuff on there that might get caught on something if you are going through the woods on the trails.”

Modern technology allows officers to bring their cell phones along to conduct much of their police work if they are on bike patrol. They also carry their radios, gun, handcuffs and other standard equipment.

“Everything we would normally carry, we carry on the bikes,” Gliem said. “We don’t lighten our loads too much, it’s just a matter of a different style of uniform.”

In addition to the benefits to the community, the bicycle patrol helps promote both physical and mental fitness amongst the department’s officers, which is a top priority for Police Chief John Sherwin.

“We know that officers’ mental health is tied to their physical fitness, and that is one of things that Chief Sherwin is really pushing,” Gliem said. “Officers often have to see terrible things. Whether they work in a big city or a small town, you see the same things and it is important to keep a positive mental outlook but also a positive physical outlook. We know the better you feel, the better you are going to act and the easier it will be to deal with these tragedies that officers have to deal with. And the bike patrol is a huge help with that.

“Having these guys out in the fresh air on their bikes with a pair of sunglasses on, having fun, laughing, talking to citizens and having positive interactions, that definitely makes a difference.”

The officers in the bike patrol perform basic maintenance on the bikes. They are typically brought into the shop at Mill Town Bikes once a year for a general tune-up.

The cost for the new e-bike with the accessories comes in around $2,900. A local company also added FPD “Police” stickers to customize the new e-bikes.

Gliem was happy to be able to use a local company to purchase the new e-bikes and looks forward to continued work with Mill Town Bikes.

“We were very pleased to work with Todd (Trembley) at Mill Town Bikes,” Gliem said. “He is a great guy and has a great business. Todd was very easy to work with during this whole project.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Burnsville Police Looking For Suspect In Bank Robberies

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Burnsville are seeking help finding a person they say robbed multiple banks. The Burnsville Police Department said the suspect robbed Associated Bank around noon on May 16. (credit: Burnsville Police Department) The person was driving a black Chevrolet Malibu with no license plates, police said. (credit: Burnsville Police Department) Anyone with information is asked to call 952-895-4590.
BURNSVILLE, MN
KEYC

Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -According to Le Sueur Police Chief Aaron Thieke, the Le Sueur Police Department responded around 3:30 Saturday afternoon to what they believed was either a motor vehicle accident or reckless driving in a residential neighborhood on Barony Road in Le Sueur. Upon arriving at the scene, a...
LE SUEUR, MN
Bring Me The News

Squad car footage shows officers ended pursuit before driver's fatal crash in Anoka

Newly released squad car footage shows that Coon Rapids police stopped pursuing a fleeing driver before he was killed in a crash Wednesday. According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, an officer with the Coon Rapids Police Department attempted to pull over a driver in a 2000 Buick LeSabre for a traffic stop on Hanson Boulevard Northwest near Gate Drive Northwest at about 11:37 p.m.
ANOKA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Faribault, MN
Faribault, MN
Cars
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Wrong-Way Driver Causes Fatal Crash On Highway 169

ST. LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a driver going the wrong way caused a fatal crash on Highway 169 when he struck another vehicle head-on. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 34-year-old man from Chaska was driving north in the southbound lanes of highway near St. Lawrence Township around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. He crashed into another vehicle heading south. Two 20-year-old women in the other vehicle were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. A 19-year-old woman was the only other passenger listed, though the state patrol gave no information about her condition. The patrol described the crash as fatal. The man driving the wrong way was not injured, but was hospitalized, according to the state patrol.
KIMT

Month-long investigation nets two 1st-degree drug arrests in Olmsted Co.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An investigation that began early this month resulted in meth being seized and two arrests. Members of the SE Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol coordinated a traffic stop on May 2 involving two occupants under surveillance. The vehicle was seized...
ROCHESTER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

New Ulm man cited for driving over 100 mph on Highway 169

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A New Ulm man was cited for driving over 100 mph in Le Sueur early Wednesday morning. A pickup driven by Travis Lux, 20, was southbound on Highway 169 at about 5:16 a.m. when Le Sueur Police officer Daniel Reich noticed the truck passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed in the distance behind him.
NEW ULM, MN
fox9.com

Towboat crashes into Mississippi River lock and dam near Wabasha, Minn.

ALMA, Wis. - A towboat was stuck for hours after crashing into a lock and dam along the Mississippi River Saturday night. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office says calls for the crash came in shortly after 11 p.m. According to the sheriff, a barge was headed south on Pool 4 of the river when the towboat lost control near Lock and Dam 4 and crashed.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Mental Health#Bike#Vehicles#Patrol#Mill Town Cycles#Mill Town Bikes
CBS Minnesota

Mother Charged In Eli Hart’s Death After Body Found In Trunk Shot Multiple Times

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The mother of 6-year-old Eli Hart has been charged in the boy’s death after he was found dead in a car trunk while police were executing a traffic stop near Orono Friday morning. On Monday, Julissa Thaler was charged with second-degree murder in Hennepin County. She was arrested by Orono police early Saturday morning. (credit: Hennepin County) Orono police say they stopped a car traveling near Shoreline Drive and Bartlett Boulevard Friday morning after a caller reported the car had a shattered rear window and blown-out tire. According to the criminal complaint, officers saw what appeared to be blood on Thaler’s...
Southern Minnesota News

2 killed in Anoka crash that following police pursuit

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say two men died after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop and later crashing into a pickup truck in Anoka County. Police in Coon Rapids tried to make the traffic stop shortly before midnight Tuesday. The driver took off and police pursued the car but broke off the chase once the vehicle crossed into Anoka.
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fatal Crash On Anoka’s Main Street Following Police Pursuit

[NOTE: An earlier version of this story said that two people were killed, based on information from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff has since corrected that information to confirm that only the driver in the crash had died, and not the passenger as well.] ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say one person is dead and another injured following a police pursuit and crash, which closed Main Street in Anoka for hours Wednesday morning. The road has since reopened. Anoka County authorities said the crash involved two vehicles and occurred at West Main and Ferry streets. Main St. in downtown Anoka just...
ANOKA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash On Highway 610 In Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol said it is investigating a serious injury crash in Brooklyn Park Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on Highway 610 at Zane Avenue. According to the state patrol, a driver in a Ford Focus was heading eastbound on Highway 610 lost control, drove into the grass median and rolled. Few other details about the crash were immediately available.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wabasha County Deputies Confiscate 5 Pounds Of Meth From Man’s Impounded Car

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – Deputies in Wabasha County have confiscated roughly 5 pounds of meth and charged a 46-year-old man with two counts of controlled substance crime. According to the Wabasha County Attorney’s Office, Michael Mattison arrived at the county’s criminal justice center on Tuesday to look for his car, which had been impounded. Mattison, who had left the car on the road a few days before, didn’t know that the car had been in county custody. Law enforcement officers had also executed a search warrant and gone through the car. Michael Mattison, along with the bags of meth allegedly found in his...
CBS Minnesota

2 Arrested After Boy’s Body Found In Trunk; Victim Identified As Eli Hart

MOUND, Minn. (WCCO) – Police say they found a boy’s body in the trunk of a vehicle during a traffic stop in Mound on Friday morning, and two people are in custody. On Saturday, family members identified the victim as 6-year-old Eli Hart. Additionally, the superintendent for Westonka Public Schools said the victim is believed to be a kindergarten student at Shirley Hills Primary School. Police say that the boy’s death is being investigated as a domestic incident. Court records show the boy’s mother, Julissa Thaler, was recently awarded full custody of Hart. Thaler was arrested Friday in Orono and is currently...
MOUND, MN
CBS Minnesota

Derek Leake, 56, Charged In Fatal Stabbing On Metro Transit Bus

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 56-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged with two felony counts in the fatal stabbing of another man on a Metro Transit bus last month. Charges were filed in Hennepin County against Derek Leake in the April 24 incident, which happened aboard a Metro Transit Route 21 bus at about 2:10 a.m. The stabbing happened near Lagoon and Emerson avenues. Investigators say a “verbal altercation” preceded the stabbing, and the attacker fled on foot. Surveillance video from the bus showed Leake taking out a large knife and cleaning his fingernails with it before putting it away. The victim was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Robbinsdale Shooting; Suspect Vehicle Found Abandoned In North Minneapolis

Originally published May 19 ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are investigating Thursday after a shooting left two people dead in Robbinsdale. Police in the suburb just northwest of Minneapolis said that officers responded around 3:40 p.m. to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 36th Avenue and County Road 81. First-responders found a vehicle at the scene with a man and a woman dead inside. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as 28-year-old Damone Rhodes and 24-year-old Aaronesia Clark. (credit: CBS) Not long after, police located a suspect vehicle abandoned in north Minneapolis. Officers are still searching for the shooter. Investigators say the shooting does not appear to be random, adding that their is no threat to the public. The shooting remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
423
Followers
413
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy