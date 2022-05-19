Faribault Police Department adds e-bikes to its fleet

The Faribault Police Department is joining the e-bike movement this summer with the addition of motor-assisted bicycles.

The two Giant Talon E+ bikes will join the department’s bicycle patrol unit, which is led by Patrol Sergeant Brandon Gliem. The unit has seven trained officers in and plans to train in another six officers by the end of this summer.

The new e-bikes, which were purchased locally from Faribault’s Mill Town Cycles, will provide a variety of benefits to the department, Gliem says. They can cover more ground throughout the city, provide coverage on the city’s trails and parks where patrol vehicles would not normally have access, assist in community relations and offer help keep officers physically fit.

“These are hybrid bikes. You have to pedal them to make them go,” Gliem said. “The way these work, you are the engine but the motor that is inside there assists you in pedaling.”

According to Mill Town Bikes owner Todd Trembley, said the e-bikes the officers are now using can go up to 20 mph. They have five ranges, from economy up to turbo, and depending on the terrain, weather conditions and the range setting the distance on a single charge can go from 35 miles to 93 miles.

“That was a huge benefit for us, because the city covers about 16 square miles, so it is a big town,” Gliem said. “To get from one end to another is a long haul and in order to get our bike patrol from one end to the other, we wanted to have the opportunity to go a little faster, so that’s what they offer.”

Bicycles also make officers more approachable,” Gliem said.

“The primary goal of our bike patrol is to connect with the citizens of the town — face-to-face and to get to know people on the street,” he said. “People have found that police officers are much more approachable on bikes. People tend to want to come up to you and ask you questions.”

The Faribault Police Department bike patrol has seen a resurgence in recent years, Gliem said.

“The Bike Patrol started in the 1990s as a way to increase community policing and it has been successful for a long time,” he said. “We get a huge positive reception from people. The kids flock to see you and with adults. We’ve never had a negative interaction when you are out on the trail on your bike. They are glad to see you out there.”

The e-bikes and the other bikes in the FPD bicycle patrol focus their use on the city’s many bike trails and parks. The patrol also makes appearances at the city’s special events during the warmer months such as car cruises, parades, festivals, softball tournaments and nice summer days when the parks are crowded.

Gliem said that the department does get calls on occasion to check out issues on the trails or in off-road locations for things like vandalism, people stashing stolen goods, illegal camping or partying.

“It is important for us to have that option because we do get calls out there,” Gliem said. “We want the trails safe and clean.”

The new e-bikes are mountain bikes and have the ability to handle rough terrain, while the department’s older non-motorized bikes are road bikes.

“These are e-mountain bikes, so they offer the ability to go off road,” Gliem said.

Officers on the bike patrol wear shorts, a department polo shirt and tennis shoes as opposed to their usual uniform. The bike patrol members also wear gloves and a helmet for protection while riding.

“Our bike patrol uniform is a little bit lighter and not quite as bulky,” Gliem said. “It gives the officers the opportunity to not have stuff on there that might get caught on something if you are going through the woods on the trails.”

Modern technology allows officers to bring their cell phones along to conduct much of their police work if they are on bike patrol. They also carry their radios, gun, handcuffs and other standard equipment.

“Everything we would normally carry, we carry on the bikes,” Gliem said. “We don’t lighten our loads too much, it’s just a matter of a different style of uniform.”

In addition to the benefits to the community, the bicycle patrol helps promote both physical and mental fitness amongst the department’s officers, which is a top priority for Police Chief John Sherwin.

“We know that officers’ mental health is tied to their physical fitness, and that is one of things that Chief Sherwin is really pushing,” Gliem said. “Officers often have to see terrible things. Whether they work in a big city or a small town, you see the same things and it is important to keep a positive mental outlook but also a positive physical outlook. We know the better you feel, the better you are going to act and the easier it will be to deal with these tragedies that officers have to deal with. And the bike patrol is a huge help with that.

“Having these guys out in the fresh air on their bikes with a pair of sunglasses on, having fun, laughing, talking to citizens and having positive interactions, that definitely makes a difference.”

The officers in the bike patrol perform basic maintenance on the bikes. They are typically brought into the shop at Mill Town Bikes once a year for a general tune-up.

The cost for the new e-bike with the accessories comes in around $2,900. A local company also added FPD “Police” stickers to customize the new e-bikes.

Gliem was happy to be able to use a local company to purchase the new e-bikes and looks forward to continued work with Mill Town Bikes.

“We were very pleased to work with Todd (Trembley) at Mill Town Bikes,” Gliem said. “He is a great guy and has a great business. Todd was very easy to work with during this whole project.”