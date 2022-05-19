ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

DEMOCRAT RYAN STRATMAN TO RUN FOR VANDERBURGH COUNTY COMMISSION SEAT

city-countyobserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, the Vanderburgh County Democratic Party held a caucus to place the name of Ryan Stratman on the ballot for Vanderburgh County Commissioner, District 2. Ryan Stratman is running to create a better, more efficient government that acts as good stewards of the taxpayer dollars. If elected to...

city-countyobserver.com

Comments / 1

Related
city-countyobserver.com

Ben Shoulders Remarks Concerning The Status Of Several Vanderburgh County Projects

Commissioner Shoulders Rotary Club Remarks Concerning The Status Of Several Vanderburgh County Projects. First, I also wanted to again thank everyone for being with us here today and wanted to thank my mother, father, and beautiful wife Shannon for being here. So, there are several county-related facilities, venues, and events that relate to leisure and entertainment. I’ll start with the Vanderburgh County Old Courthouse. We recently had an adjustment in sales and stay highly occupied with 20 tenants leasing 21 current suites – eight suites are occupied by county departments (County Engineer, Veterans Services, and DADS). From an event standpoint, a lot going on at the Old Courthouse! This month alone we have 4 weddings, 1 baby shower, A US Army Changing of the Guard Ceremony and at the end of this month we start our annual Lunch on the Lawn – which is Fri, May 27th and is every month during the summer. It’s a great outside event – so please come by and grab some lunch at one of the food trucks. Overall, we have a strong team focusing on increasing revenue streams, bookings for leisure/social events and fundraisers to ensure the longevity of the historic venue. As a member of the Old Courthouse Foundation board, I’m passionate about the success of this venue and proud to say it was recently featured in the May Issue of the Indiana Landmarks Magazine – Indiana Preservation edition for the Old Courthouse’s Bell Tower campaign. So we are very proud of that!
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
city-countyobserver.com

EPD MERIT COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

An executive session will be held prior to the open session. I.C. 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(5): To receive information about and interview prospective employees. I.C. 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(6)(A): With respect to any individual over whom the governing body has jurisdiction to receive information concerning the individual’s alleged misconduct. I.C. 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(9): To discuss a job...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

CAITLIN O’DONNELL UE STUDENT ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT

SPOTLIGHT ON UE STUDENT-ATHLETE CAITLIN O’DONNELL. 2020-21: Completed the season with a stroke average of 82.11 while playing in all 19 rounds…opened the season with a solid finish at the ASU Spring Classic, tying for 14th place…had another strong performance at the Pinehurst Intercollegiate, scoring in the ’70s in all three rounds (77-77-78) while tying for 21st…carded a season-low 73 in the opening round of the MVC Championship to set the tone for Evansville’s march to the championship…her round gave Evansville the lead for the duration of the event…played at the NCAA Regional in Columbus, Ohio where she finished with a round of 84-85-81…one of UE’s 2020-21 recipients of the State Farm MVC Good Neighbor Award.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy