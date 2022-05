Newly digitized naturalization records for Adams, Allen, and Blackford counties have been added to the free genealogy website FamilySearch. Volunteers from FamilySearch are currently scanning all the county naturalization records in the State Archives holdings, which include 81 of Indiana’s 92 counties. Of these, 39 counties have never been previously digitized and 24 counties had only been partially digitized. We anticipate all naturalization records will be available online by the end of the year.

