Woman sexually assaulted at knifepoint by driver who picked her up in Manhattan

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A woman hailing a cab in Manhattan was picked up by a driver who took her to Queens and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint, police said Thursday as they released a sketch of a suspect.

The 33-year-old woman was picked up by a man driving a gray Volkswagen SUV at West 184th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

The man asked the woman for her destination, and she told him to take her to Brooklyn. But the man deviated from the GPS directions and drove the passenger to an area near Yellowstone Boulevard and 62nd Road in Forest Hills.

When the two arrived at the location around 5:35 a.m., the man took out a knife and grabbed the woman’s groin, police said.

The woman fled the vehicle, and the man drove off, according to police.

The victim was not slashed or stabbed, but she suffered minor injuries to her hand and feet.

She was taken by EMS to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was in stable condition.

Police believe the suspect is a Hispanic man between 40 and 50 years old. He was wearing a black jacket and black pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.