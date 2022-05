HOUSTON – The Harris County Elections Process is in the spotlight again after a last-minute change was announced days before a primary run-off election. On Election Night, Harris County’s elections administrator said the plan for May 24 was simple -- to use law enforcement and deputized county employees to pick up ballot bags and voting equipment from the 260 voting locations once the polls close and drive them to the county’s elections technology warehouse in northwest Houston.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO