The heat is here, storms return this weekend

It will be another hot day but a cold front will soon bring rain by this weekend.

“We stay hot and dry Thursday with highs near 92. This will once again be near-record temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies through the day, but there will be some clouds. Friday will be similar with highs in the low 90s and mostly dry conditions,” said WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Dry. Hot and humid. Low: S 73, N 71. High: 92.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Mostly dry, stray shower. Hot and humid. Turning breezy. Low: S 73, N 71. High: 91.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies. 40% scattered showers and storms. Breezy. Low: S 75, N 73. High: 89.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. 70-80% scattered showers and storms. Low: S 74, N 72. High: 84.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies. 40% scattered showers and storms. Low: S 70, N 68. High: 87.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies. 40% scattered showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 73, N 70.

High: 88.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 30% spotty showers. Hot and humid. Low: S 73, N 71. High: 89.